- EUR/USD falls for the second straight day, as sellers are eyeing 1.0800.
- US New York Empire State Manufacturing Index climbed for the first time in five months.
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Could register a pullback in the near term before resuming upwards.
EUR/USD losses traction on technical reasons and on a stronger US Dollar (USD, as speculations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) would hike rates in May, gains adepts. US Treasury bond yields rose; consequently, bonds dropped, a tailwind for the buck. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0911 after hitting a YTD high at 1.1075.
Growing adepts for a US central bank 25 bps rate hike boosted the USD
Wall Street trades with a risk-off-tilted mood. The economic docket in the United States (US) and the Eurozone (EU) is light, with the main driver of EUR/USD’s price action being the US 2-year Treasury bond yield. The US 2-year bond yield is gaining almost 10 bps, sitting at 4.194%, while the CME FedWatch Tool shows odds for a 25 bps rate hike by the Fed, at 84.7%, higher than last Friday’s 78%.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) continues to advance and tests the 20-day EMA around 102.321. A break above it could expose the 103.000 mark.
Data-wise, the New York Factory Empire State Manufacturing Index unexpectedly jumped in April, from -24.5 to 10.8, exceeding forecasts for a -18 plunge. Orders and shipments rising were the reasons behind the expansion, while a measure of prices paid fell 9 points.
On the Eurozone front, inflation in Italy rose by 7.6%, beneath the consensus and below February’s 9.1%. In the meantime, the European Central Bank (ECB) President, Christine Lagarde, is crossing newswires, but she’s not commenting about monetary policy. Earlier, some ECB members crossed newswires, led by Nagel, who's expecting inflation to slow before the summer break. Later, ECB's Kazaks commented that the ECB has the option of 50 or 25 bps at the upcoming May meeting.
What to watch?
Ahead of the week, the EU will reveal the Zew Economic Sentiment Index for the bloc and Germany, alongside the EU’s Balance of Trade. On the US front, Housing data, and Fed Bowman, will cross newswires.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
The EUR/USD is still upward biased, though after hitting a new YTD high at 1.1075, it has retreated below 1.1000. Additionally, oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) aiming downward, the same as the Rate of Change (RoC), suggest that buyers are losing momentum. Therefore, the EUR/USD path of least resistance is downwards in the near term.
The EUR/USD first support would be 1.0900, followed by the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0881. A decisive break would tumble the pair towards the 50-day EMA At 1.0800.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 as USD recovery continues
EUR/USD has extended its downward correction and dropped toward 1.0900. With Wall Street's main indexes trading mixed on Monday, the US Dollar continues to gather strength in the second half of the day, causing the pair to continue to stretch lower.
GBP/USD loses traction, drops below 1.2400
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated toward 1.2350 in the American session on Monday. The renewed US Dollar strength on growing expectations for another 25 bps Fed rate hike in May weighs on the pair ahead of the UK jobs report on Tuesday.
Gold drops below $1,990 as US yields push higher
Gold price has reversed its direction and dropped below $1,990 after having climbed above $2,010 earlier in the day. Amid heightened expectations for one more Fed rate hike in May, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises toward 3.6%, causing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
Floki Inu price could rally 30% ahead of this FLOKI announcement
Floki Inu price has been moving sideways, trading inside a range for more than a month. This situation could change quickly for FLOKI holders after the recent run-up that retested the range high.
S&P 500 Forecast: Earnings to steal focus this week with Tesla, Netflix, Bank of America on lock
The S&P 500 will follow up last week's snoozefest with a real banger of a week. The first flood of companies report their first quarter earnings this week, and nearly every session will hinge on the bottom line figures coming in.