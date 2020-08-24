EUR/USD stays flat near 1.1800 as focus shifts to German GDP and IFO data

- EUR/USD rose to 1.1850 but erased its gains during American session.
- US Dollar Index stays above 93.20, reflecting broad USD strength.
- Germany will release second-quarter GDP report and IFO sentiment data on Tuesday.
The EUR/USD pair posted weekly losses for the first time since mid-June last week but staged a rebound during the first half of the day on Monday. However, the pair met resistance near 1.1850 and erased its daily gains. As of writing, EUR/USD was virtually unchanged on the day at 1.1798.
A recovery witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields during the American trading hours helped the greenback gather strength in the absence of any significant macroeconomic data releases. The US Dollar Index, which fell to a daily low of 92.84, was last seen posting modest daily gains at 93.28.
On Tuesday, second-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report, IFO Business Climate and Current Assessment data from Germany will be watched closely by the market participants. The advanced estimate showed that the German economy contracted by 11.7% on a yearly basis and markets expect the final reading to remain unchanged. However, if the IFO data show a further deterioration in business sentiment, the shared currency could continue to weaken against the USD.
EUR/USD near-term outlook
In a recently published report, analysts at MUFG Bank noted that EUR/USD could extend its correction if it fails to reclaim 1.1200.
“A break below support 1.1700 would open the door to a deeper correction lower. We have highlighted renewed FX instability in Turkey and the increasing spread of COVID in Europe as two potential triggers for a correction, both of which remain in play," analysts explained. "The upcoming Jackson Hole symposium could prove a key test in the week ahead. If EUR/USD is unable to break above 1.2000 after a dovish Fed policy signal, it would strongly suggest a lot of the bad news is already priced into the USD.”
Key levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1797
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.1796
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.181
|Daily SMA50
|1.1523
|Daily SMA100
|1.1244
|Daily SMA200
|1.1145
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1883
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1754
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1966
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1754
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1185
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1834
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1739
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1682
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.161
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1868
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.194
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1997
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Struggles below 0.7200 despite broad risk-on mood
AUD/USD attempts recovery from 0.7153 after flashing third consecutive day under 0.7200 mark. Virus vaccine/treatment optimism gained support from US COVID-19 figures. No major data/events on the calendar, virus headlines, chatters over Jackson Hole Symposium will be the key.
XAU/USD reverses from five-day highs and hits fresh daily lows under $1960
Gold is falling modestly on Monday after being unable to hold onto gains and following recovery of the US dollar during the American session. The ounce peaked at $1,962, but it quickly turned to the downside.
USD/JPY continues to move sideways below 106.00
USD/JPY is struggling to find direction on Monday. S Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 93.00. Upbeat market mood keeps safe-haven JPY's gains limited.
Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand
Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs. Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin. Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.
WTI testing key resistance structure, anchored by increasing COVID-19 cases
Failures above $40 and break below support opens risk back to test the prior resistance set in April of this year some $10 lower from today.