EUR/USD: Sidelined near 1.0860, analysts are bearish on single currency

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD could be on the verge of a bigger drop as Eurozone stands divided on coronabonds. 
  • A severe shock to Eurozone's growth could undermine the structure of the shared currency.

EUR/USD is lacking a clear directional bias on Monday, having faced rejection at a crucial resistance on Friday. 

The currency pair is currently sidelined near 1.0860. The spot jumped 0.31% on Friday but failed to retake the trendline rising from March 23 and April 6 highs. At press time, the trendline resistance is located at 1.0897, which is also housing the 10-day average

Risks skewed to the downside

Analysts at JP Morgan have revised lower their one-year EUR/USD forecast to 1.06 from 1.08, citing the possibility that "the shock to growth and debt levels could, if sufficiently severe and without debt mutualization, undermine the very structure of the currency itself.

Meanwhile, BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien is of the opinion that investors perceive the outlook for the rest of the world to be worse and would continue to buy US dollars. "This is one of the reasons why euro could test its 3 year low of 1.0636 versus the US dollar.," Lien said. 

Moreover, the coronavirus outbreak has brought to the fore the deep divides among the member states on fiscal spending. Italy and Spain have accused northern nations - led by Germany and the Netherlands - of not doing enough, according to BBC news. 

While, Italy, Spain, France, and few other nations want debt mutualization via coronabonds, Germany and the Netherlands are not buying the idea of community debt needed to contain the economic fallout from the virus outbreak. 

As such, most analysts think risks are skewed to the downside. 

As for Monday, the pair is likely to trade in line with the broader market sentiment, as the data calendar is light with no first-tier releases scheduled for release in the Eurozone and the US. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0861
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.087
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.091
Daily SMA50 1.0961
Daily SMA100 1.1031
Daily SMA200 1.1053
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0893
Previous Daily Low 1.0812
Previous Weekly High 1.0991
Previous Weekly Low 1.0812
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0862
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0843
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0824
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0778
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0743
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0904
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0939
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0985

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

