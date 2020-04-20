EUR/USD: Sidelined near 1.0860, analysts are bearish on single currency

- EUR/USD could be on the verge of a bigger drop as Eurozone stands divided on coronabonds.
- A severe shock to Eurozone's growth could undermine the structure of the shared currency.
EUR/USD is lacking a clear directional bias on Monday, having faced rejection at a crucial resistance on Friday.
The currency pair is currently sidelined near 1.0860. The spot jumped 0.31% on Friday but failed to retake the trendline rising from March 23 and April 6 highs. At press time, the trendline resistance is located at 1.0897, which is also housing the 10-day average
Risks skewed to the downside
Analysts at JP Morgan have revised lower their one-year EUR/USD forecast to 1.06 from 1.08, citing the possibility that "the shock to growth and debt levels could, if sufficiently severe and without debt mutualization, undermine the very structure of the currency itself.
Meanwhile, BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien is of the opinion that investors perceive the outlook for the rest of the world to be worse and would continue to buy US dollars. "This is one of the reasons why euro could test its 3 year low of 1.0636 versus the US dollar.," Lien said.
Moreover, the coronavirus outbreak has brought to the fore the deep divides among the member states on fiscal spending. Italy and Spain have accused northern nations - led by Germany and the Netherlands - of not doing enough, according to BBC news.
While, Italy, Spain, France, and few other nations want debt mutualization via coronabonds, Germany and the Netherlands are not buying the idea of community debt needed to contain the economic fallout from the virus outbreak.
As such, most analysts think risks are skewed to the downside.
As for Monday, the pair is likely to trade in line with the broader market sentiment, as the data calendar is light with no first-tier releases scheduled for release in the Eurozone and the US.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0861
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.087
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.091
|Daily SMA50
|1.0961
|Daily SMA100
|1.1031
|Daily SMA200
|1.1053
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0893
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0812
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0991
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0812
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1497
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0843
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0824
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0778
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0743
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0904
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0939
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0985
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.0850 amid coronabonds clash
EUR/USD has kicked off the week with moderate losses as European leaders remain divided over coronabonds, mutualizing the debt. Coronavirus figures are on the decline worldwide and US politicians are nearing another aid package.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2450 amid UK coronavirus issues
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2450, down. Criticism about the UK's coronavirus handling, PM Johnson's cautious approach to lifting the lockdown, and Brexit talks are all weighing on the pound.
Forex Today: Oil crashes, dollar mixed, as countries seek exit from coronavirus confinements
Oil prices have crashed with WTI dipping below $15 at one point. The black gold continues suffering from lack of demand as economies remain in an induced coma amid the coronavirus crisis.
WTI bounces off multi-year low, still below $18.00
While the early-day risk-off and broad US dollar strength seem to have paved the way for the black gold’s drop, the recent rate cut from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is likely behind the energy benchmark’s pullback moves.
Gold: US dollar strength takes a toll on the recovery moves below $1,700
Gold prices fail to cheer risk-off amid broad US dollar strength. Risks remain heavy US death toll climbs, talks of economic re-start turn softer. US President Trump signaled another aid package but fails to extend Friday’s risk-on.