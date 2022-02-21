EUR/USD sets for a ground near 1.1280, weighs by the extension of military drills in Belarus

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • EUR/USD is eyeing 1.1280 for ground as investors shift to defensives amid the risk-off impulse.
  • The invasion of Russia on Ukraine may attract sanctions from the EU at the earliest.
  • Europe’s PMI Composite Reports will provide for fresh impetus on the interest rate.

EUR/USD has pared its opening hour gains after the announcement from the Belarusian defence ministry that Russia will extend military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia would be cut off from international financial markets and denied access to major exports needed to modernize its economy if it invaded Ukraine, as per Reuters. Should this occur, the supply chain may get disrupted and the economy could face a vulnerable phase.

Earlier, the European Council President Charles Michael announced that the European Union (EU) is prepared to impose sanctions on the Kremlin knowing that the verdict could dampen its own economy. This has raised bets over a potential invasion of Russia on Ukraine and, consequently, investors are avoiding risk-sensitive currencies.

The US dollar index (DXY) is trading flat in the Asian session, eyeing cues from Asian markets, which are trading subdued ahead of the interest rate decision from the People’s Bank of China.

Apart from the headlines of the Russia-Ukraine tensions, Europe’s PMI monthly Composite Reports on Manufacturing and Services by Markit Economics on Monday holds significant importance. Europe’s PMI monthly composite is likely to land at 52.7 as per the market forecasts, higher than the previous figure of 52.3.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.132
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.1325
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1331
Daily SMA50 1.1331
Daily SMA100 1.1399
Daily SMA200 1.1642
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1377
Previous Daily Low 1.1314
Previous Weekly High 1.1396
Previous Weekly Low 1.128
Previous Monthly High 1.1483
Previous Monthly Low 1.1121
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1338
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1353
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.13
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1276
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1237
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1363
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1402
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1426

 

 

 

 

