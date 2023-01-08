EUR/USD sees more upside above 1.0650 despite upbeat US NFP

- EUR/USD is expected to extend a rally above 1.0650 on less-hawkish Fed bets.
- A sheer drop in US Average Hourly Earnings will be added to the downside inflation filters.
- The USD Index witnessed a bloodbath, dropping to 103.50 amid the risk-on market mood.
The EUR/USD pair is hovering around 1.0650 in the early Asian session after a juggernaut rally on Friday. The major currency pair picked a sheer demand despite the release of the upbeat United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. As per the US official employment data, the United States economy added 223K fresh jobs in December month, much higher than the consensus of 200K but lower than the former release of 256K.
The sentiment of the market participants turned highly positive as the impact of upbeat NFP was already discounted after solid Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Change data. Apart from that, the catalyst that triggered the risk-appetite theme was the decline in the Average Hourly Earnings (Dec). S&P500 had a ball as the index soared more than 2.25%.
The Average Hourly Earnings dropped to 4.6% vs. the consensus of 5.0% and the former release of 4.8%. Investors were worried about the fact that a rise in labor demand would be offset by higher wage inflation as firms would offer higher wages to attract talent. Higher wage growth might lead to a rebound in overall inflation and will force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to either hike terminal rate projections or continuation of maintaining hawkish monetary policy beyond CY2023 or both.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) witnessed a bloodbath, dropping heavily from 105.00 to critical support around 103.50. The USD Index is highly expected to continue its downside momentum further. While the 10-year US Treasury yields dropped to 3.56%.
On the Eurozone front, the annual Harmonized Index of Consumer prices (HICP) (Dec) dropped to 9.2% vs. the expectations of 9.7% and the former release of 10.1%. Inflationary pressures dropped in Eurozone led by falling energy prices, which are delighting the European Central Bank (ECB).
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0646
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.0646
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0616
|Daily SMA50
|1.041
|Daily SMA100
|1.015
|Daily SMA200
|1.0314
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0648
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0483
|Previous Weekly High
|1.071
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0483
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0585
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0546
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0537
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0427
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0372
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0702
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0757
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0867
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD advances to near 0.6880 amid upbeat market mood, more upside seems favored
The AUD/USD pair is expected to turn sideways after a juggernaut rally to near the crucial resistance of 0.6880. For further upside, more buying interest will be required from the investing community to push the Australian Dollar above the aforementioned hurdle.
EUR/USD sees more upside above 1.0650 despite upbeat US NFP
The EUR/USD pair is hovering around 1.0650 in the early Asian session after a juggernaut rally on Friday. The major currency pair picked a sheer demand despite the release of the upbeat United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.
Gold grinds higher ahead of United States Inflation
Gold price seesaws around the highest levels since June, close to $1,866 by the press time, after printing the biggest daily jump in five weeks the previous day. The yellow metal cheered broad US Dollar selling, despite a mostly upbeat United States employment report.
Solana network witnesses spike in daily activity, bounces back 3x pre-FTX collapse
Solana, the Ethereum-killer altcoin is recovering from the decline in network activity and price post the FTX exchange collapse in November 2022. The altcoin network witnessed a recovery in its network activity, bringing it up to three times that of pre-FTX collapse.
Earnings and CPI should make for a bumpy ride ahead
The first week of 2023 came with the usual slew of major economic data points, which on net point to the curious post-pandemic era combination of a resilient labour market set against eroding business confidence across the US economy.