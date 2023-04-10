EUR/USD scales above 1.0860 ahead of Eurozone Retail Sales and US Inflation

- EUR/USD has jumped above the critical resistance of 1.0860 amid a correction in the USD Index.
- Fed Williams is anticipating inflation at 3.75% and a growth rate of less than 1% this year.
- A contraction in Eurozone Retail Sales is insufficient to back a neutral stance from the ECB.
The EUR/USD pair has climbed above the immediate resistance of 1.0860 in the early Asian session. The shared currency pair rebounded firmly after buying interest above 1.0830 in the early New York session. A corrective move in the US Dollar Index (DXY) resulted in a recovery in the Euro after a sheer sell-off.
The downside bias for the major currency pair has not been over yet as investors are anticipating a hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed) for its next month’s monetary policy.
S&P500 futures showed a stellar recovery on Monday after a gap-down opening despite anxiety among investors ahead of result season. The street is worried about the earnings of commercial banks after the banking fiasco due to the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank. Also, tight credit conditions by US banks must have impacted advances needed by firms for fixed capital working capital management.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) registered a gradual correction to near 102.54 as investors ignored China-Taiwan tensions despite the continuation of drilling by the Chinese military around Taiwan Island.
The major trigger that will keep investors busy ahead is the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will release on Wednesday. Analysts at TD Securities expect the headline inflation to rise by 0.1% in March and the core CPI by 0.4%. They see the CPI slowing to 3.6% by the fourth quarter.
Also, the commentary from New York Fed Bank president John C. Williams conveys, Inflation will be around 3.75% this year. He added that the growth rate would be less than 1%, and the Unemployment Rate would gradually rise to 4-4.5%. On banking turmoil, Fed Williams believes that higher rates by the Fed were not the cause of recent banking stress.
Investors are awaiting the Retail Sales data for fresh impetus on the Eurozone front. Monthly Retail Sales (March) are expected to contract by 0.8% vs. an expansion of 0.3% recorded in February. And annual Retail Sales would contract further to 3.5% from a prior contraction of 2.3%.
This might delight the European Central Bank (ECB) but is insufficient to back a neutral stance for upcoming monetary policy meetings.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0863
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0041
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|1.0904
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0803
|Daily SMA50
|1.0735
|Daily SMA100
|1.0679
|Daily SMA200
|1.0352
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0924
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0876
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0973
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0788
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0516
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0895
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0906
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0879
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0854
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0831
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0927
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0949
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0975
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
