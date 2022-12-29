- The Euro pulls back below 1.0640 after another rejection at the 1.0660 resistance area.
- Concerns about China and escalating tensions in Ukraine have dampened market optimism.
- EUR/USD seen at 1.0892/10944 in Q1, 2023 – Credit Suisse.
The Euro has turned lower during Thursday’s European trading session, unable to breach 1.0660/70 resistance in the fourth consecutive attempt this week. The pair remains trading within a 60-pip horizontal range on a thin post-Christmas market.
COVID-19 and Ukraine’s war dampen appetite for risk
Investors’ moderate appetite for risk seen in the first half of the week faded on Thursday, as reports from the surging coronavirus infections in China are casting doubts about the economic recovery of the Asian country.
The exponential increase in COVID-19 cases since the Chinese authorities relaxed its Zero-COVID policy is overwhelming the country’s healthcare system. This has raised suspicion about China’s transparency which has forced the US, Italy, and India, so far, to impose mandatory tests on arrivals from China.
Furthermore, tensions are escalating in Ukraine with news reporting heavy shelling in Kyiv and other cities after the Kremlin refused to accept Zelenski’s 10-point peace plan., which is putting additional negative pressure on the Euro.
On the economic calendar, in absence of key Eurozone data, the US US weekly jobless claims and crude oil stocks figures might offer a fresh impulse to Forex markets.
EUR/USD is aiming to 1.0892/1.0944 – Credit Suisse
From a technical point of view, analysts at Credit Suisse see the pair biased higher over the next months: “We expect further strength in Q1 2023, reinforced by the large top in front-end US/Europe interest rate differentials(…)We maintain our existing bullish call for 1.0892/1.0944 – the 50% retracement of the 2021/2022 fall and broken trend resistance from early 2017, with this then ideally capping to define the top of a broad range.”
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0636
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1.0608
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0579
|Daily SMA50
|1.0313
|Daily SMA100
|1.0118
|Daily SMA200
|1.0328
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0674
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0608
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0573
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0633
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0649
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0586
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0564
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0519
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0652
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0697
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0719
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
