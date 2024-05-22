EUR/USD remains calm around 1.0850 ahead of FOMC Minutes

- EUR/USD halts its two days of losses ahead of FOMC Minutes on Wednesday.
- Fed’s Susan Collins stated that progress toward interest rate adjustment will take longer.
- The likelihood of surrounding the ECB extending the rate-cut cycle is providing support for the Euro.
EUR/USD remains stable ahead of the release of the Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting held on May 1, scheduled for Wednesday. The pair hovers around 1.0850 during the Asian trading session.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) maintains a cautious stance regarding inflation and the possibility of rate cuts in 2024. Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins, speaking at the event "Central Banking in the Post-Pandemic Financial System" on Wednesday, emphasized that progress toward interest rate adjustment will take longer and stressed the importance of patience as the right policy for the Fed.
Financial markets anticipate the first interest rate cut to occur in September at the earliest, with two reductions of a quarter percentage point each expected before the end of the year. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Federal Reserve implementing a 25 basis-point rate cut in September has slightly increased to 50.3%, compared to 49.6% a day ago.
On the Euro front, Eurostat released a Trade Balance of €24.1 billion in March, wider than the previous month's €22.8 billion and surpassing market forecasts of €19.9 billion. This marked the largest trade surplus since December 2020.
The uncertainty surrounding the European Central Bank (ECB) extending the rate-cut cycle beyond June has intensified, providing support for the Euro. While ECB policymakers are comfortable with the idea of the central bank beginning to lower its three key interest rates starting from the June meeting, they are hesitant to commit to any further rate trajectory. Instead, they prefer to maintain a data-dependent approach.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0854
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.0854
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0774
|Daily SMA50
|1.078
|Daily SMA100
|1.0817
|Daily SMA200
|1.0789
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0875
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0843
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0895
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0766
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0885
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0601
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0862
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0839
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0825
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0807
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0871
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0889
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0903
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
