EUR/USD recovers early lost ground to one-week low, jumps back above 1.1300 mark

- EUR/USD reversed an early dip to a one-week low touched earlier this Wednesday.
- The USD struggled to preserve its intraday gains and extended support to the pair.
- The second-tier US economic releases did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
The EUR/USD pair recovered its intraday losses to a one-week low and jumped to a fresh daily high, around the 1.1320 region during the early North American session.
The pair extended this week's retracement slide from the vicinity of the 1.1350-60 resistance zone and edged lower through the early part of the trading on Wednesday. This also marked the third day of a negative move in the previous four sessions and was sponsored by some follow-through US dollar buying interest.
Despite the optimism over signs that the Omicron variant might be less severe than feared, worries about the economic impact of the continuous surge in new COVID-19 cases weighed on investors' sentiment. This was evident from the cautious mood around the equity markets, which drove some haven flows towards the buck.
Apart from this, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields further underpinned the greenback and exerted some pressure on the EUR/USD pair. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond shot back above the 1.50% threshold amid the Fed's hawkish outlook, indicating at least three rate hikes next year.
The USD, however, struggled to capitalize on the positive move and has now surrendered its intraday gains to a four-day high. This, in turn, assisted the EUR/USD pair to attract some buying near the 1.1275 region, though any meaningful upside still seems elusive amid thin end-of-year liquidity conditions.
Meanwhile, data released from the US showed that the goods trade deficit widened to $97.78 billion in November from $83.2 billion in the previous month. Separately, the Preliminary report indicated that US Wholesale Inventories rose 1.2% MoM in November, though did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the EUR/USD pair.
Wednesday's US economic docket also features the release of Pending Home Sales data. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD and produce some trading opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1312
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.1312
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1301
|Daily SMA50
|1.1399
|Daily SMA100
|1.1557
|Daily SMA200
|1.176
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1333
|Previous Daily Low
|1.129
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1235
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1306
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1317
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.129
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1268
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1246
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1355
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1377
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
