EUR/USD reclaims part of the ground lost, still below 1.2300

- EUR/USD rebounds from 2-day lows around 1.2245.
- The dollar remains bid as US yields climb above the 1.0% mark.
- US Initial Claims rose 77K WoW ahead of the ISM Non-Manufacturing.
EUR/USD remains in recovery-mode following the earlier test of lows in the mid-1.2200s.
EUR/USD weaker on USD-buying
EUR/USD so far halts a 3-day positive streak, coming under selling pressure after hitting new tops in the 1.2350 region on Wednesday, levels last traded nearly three years ago.
The fresh buying mood in the greenback comes on the back of rising yields of the US 10-year reference, which manage to surpass the key 1.0% level for the first time since February 2020.
In the docket, inflation figures in the euro region showed the lack of traction in consumer prices in December, while Consumer Confidence remained subdued albeit a tad better than the previous reading.
In the US, Initial Claims rose at a weekly 787K and the US ISM Non-Manufacturing is due later along with speeches by FOMC’s Evans, Bullard and Harker.
What to look for around EUR
The upside momentum in EUR/USD run out of steam in the 1.2350 area for the time being. So far, EUR/USD appears supported by prospects of a strong recovery in the region (and abroad), which is in turn underpinned by extra fiscal stimulus by the Fed and the ECB. In addition, real interest rates continue to favour the euro area vs. the US, which is also another factor supporting the EUR along with the huge, long positioning in the speculative community.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is retreating 0.48% at 1.2264 and faces immediate contention at 1.2129 (weekly low Dec.21) seconded by 1.2058 (weekly low Dec.9) and finally 1.2032 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally). On the other hand, a breakout of 1.2349 (2021 high Jan.6) would target 1.2413 (monthly high Apr.17 2018) en route to 1.2476 (monthly high Mar.27 2018).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
