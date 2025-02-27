EUR/USD pulls back as tariff threats weigh

- EUR/USD shed 0.25% on Wednesday after new tariff threats hit newswires.
- US President Trump insists 25% tariffs are coming for the EU.
- Key US inflation figures are set to close out the week.
EUR/USD pulled back on Wednesday, shedding around one-quarter of one percent after US President Donald Trump insisted that tariffs are coming for the European Union too, not just Canada and Mexico.
Always eager to capitalize on opportunities, President Trump introduced new tariff threats on Wednesday, extending proposed import taxes to include a 25% tariff on European goods. While details are still vague, he outlined his intention to impose further tariffs on European products, specifically mentioning “cars and other items." He reiterated that the US does not “need” Canadian crude oil or lumber, stating that there will be tariff packages of 25% on both Canada and Mexico. Nevertheless, he again delayed the implementation, revealing that the confirmed tariffs on Canada and Mexico will take effect on April 2nd.
Forex Today: Markets’ attention remains on US economy and tariffs
The group of nations not facing tariff threats from the White House is rapidly diminishing. Should a full-scale trade war unfold, the Euro has now been added to the list of vulnerable currencies that may experience increased volatility due to shifting risk sentiment, as investors struggle to keep pace with the frequent updates emanating from the White House.
This week, UK data is relatively sparse, but a wealth of US data is available for investors to analyze as the trading week progresses. On Thursday, US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth figures for the fourth quarter of 2024 will be released, along with updates on Durable Goods orders for January.
The most significant data point this week will be the US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) inflation report set for Friday. Inflation indicators in the US spiked at the beginning of 2025, and investors are looking for evidence that any immediate inflationary pressures do not seep into core inflation metrics.
EUR/USD continues to churn on the high side, but top-end momentum remains tepid. The pair is holding north of the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0450, but a hard barrier is priced in from the 1.0550 level.
EUR/USD daily chart
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates around 0.6300 mark amid mixed cues
AUD/USD languishes near a two-week low touched in reaction to softer Australian CPI print released on Wednesday. Additionally, concerns over Trump's tariff plans act as a headwind for the Aussie amid a modest USD uptick. However, the RBA's relatively hawkish outlook and a positive risk tone support the currency pair.
USD/JPY hangs near YTD low; seems vulnerable below 149.00
USD/JPY struggles to gain meaningful traction and remains close to its lowest level since October touched on Tuesday amid firming expectations that the BoJ will hike interest rates further. Apart from this, subdued USD demand lends support to the pair.
Gold holds positive ground above $2,900 amid renewed US tariff threats
Gold price trades with mild gains around $2,920 during the early Asian session on Thursday. Trade tensions and economic uncertainty continue to drive demand for safe-haven assets like Gold.
Meme coins slump, investor focus shifts toward Trump tariff threats
The meme sector is down on Wednesday, with top meme tokens declining alongside the broader crypto market following President Donald Trump's tariff threats.
February inflation: Sharp drop expected in France, stability in the rest of the Eurozone
Inflation has probably eased in February, particularly in France due to the marked cut in the regulated electricity price. However, this overall movement masks divergent trends. Although disinflation is becoming more widespread, prices continue to rise rapidly in services, in France as well as elsewhere in the Eurozone.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.