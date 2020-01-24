EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro breaches trendline, November low exposed

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD has breached a three-month ascending trendline. 
  • Daily chart indicators are flashing bearish signals. 
  • The higher low of 1.0981 (November's low) could be put to test. 

EUR/USD is back on the defensive after an early-month bout of strength fell flat.

The currency pair reversed higher from 1.0981 at the end of November and rose above 1.12 on the new year day. The break above 1.12, however, was short-lived, as the spot fell to 1.11 on Jan. 10 and formed a lower high at 1.1173 on Jan.16 before falling to a seven-week low of 1.1036 on Thursday. 

More importantly, the pair closed at 1.1051 on Thursday, violating the support of the trendline rising from Oct. 1 and Nov. 29 lows. The breakdown of the trendline support has exposed the higher low of 1.0981 established on Nov. 29. 

Supporting the bearish case is the below-50 reading on the 14-day relative strength index. Further, the MACD histogram is charting deeper bars below the zero line, a sign of strengthening bearish momentum. 

The convincing move above Thursday's high of 1.1109 is needed to invalidate bearish pressures. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1051
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.1056
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.114
Daily SMA50 1.1104
Daily SMA100 1.1073
Daily SMA200 1.1133
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1109
Previous Daily Low 1.1036
Previous Weekly High 1.1173
Previous Weekly Low 1.1086
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1064
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1081
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1025
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0994
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0952
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1098
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.114
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1171

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY: Yen under pressure amid uptick in Japan's core CPI, BOJ minutes

USD/JPY: Yen under pressure amid uptick in Japan's core CPI, BOJ minutes

USD/JPY is flashing green in Asia with yen failing to gain ground on the back of upbeat Japanese inflation data. The pair is currently trading near 109.50, having bounced up from the overnight low of 109.27.

USD/JPY News

AUD/USD: Bullish channel in tact amid RBA on hold sentiment

AUD/USD: Bullish channel in tact amid RBA on hold sentiment

Following Thursday's Australian jobs data and another improvement in the unemployment rate, the bulls are back in the picture, thrown a lifeline and some more time to bail out a sinking ship. AUD/USD bull channel intact, as it trades around 0.6850, with the resistances well mapped.

AUD/USD News

Gold in Demand Amidst Coronavirus Fears, $1568 Key

Gold in Demand Amidst Coronavirus Fears, $1568 Key

Given global developments so far this year, traders have already gotten crash courses in diverse fields from climate science to Middle East relations to US constitutional law. This week has forced traders to get up to speed quickly in epidemiology.

Read more

WTI bounces off 12-week low to $55.60 amid risk reset

WTI bounces off 12-week low to $55.60 amid risk reset

WTI pulls back from early-November lows while taking the bids to $55.60 during the Asian session on Friday. Downbeat inventory levels, fears of demand slowdown and an end to global production cut have recently weighed on the black gold.

Oil News

GBP/USD: Under pressure between 21-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci

GBP/USD: Under pressure between 21-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci

GBP/USD remains mildly negative while trading near 1.3120 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair took a U-turn from 50% Fibonacci retracement of its November-December 2019 upside on the previous day.

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures