EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro breaches trendline, November low exposed

- EUR/USD has breached a three-month ascending trendline.
- Daily chart indicators are flashing bearish signals.
- The higher low of 1.0981 (November's low) could be put to test.
EUR/USD is back on the defensive after an early-month bout of strength fell flat.
The currency pair reversed higher from 1.0981 at the end of November and rose above 1.12 on the new year day. The break above 1.12, however, was short-lived, as the spot fell to 1.11 on Jan. 10 and formed a lower high at 1.1173 on Jan.16 before falling to a seven-week low of 1.1036 on Thursday.
More importantly, the pair closed at 1.1051 on Thursday, violating the support of the trendline rising from Oct. 1 and Nov. 29 lows. The breakdown of the trendline support has exposed the higher low of 1.0981 established on Nov. 29.
Supporting the bearish case is the below-50 reading on the 14-day relative strength index. Further, the MACD histogram is charting deeper bars below the zero line, a sign of strengthening bearish momentum.
The convincing move above Thursday's high of 1.1109 is needed to invalidate bearish pressures.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1051
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1056
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.114
|Daily SMA50
|1.1104
|Daily SMA100
|1.1073
|Daily SMA200
|1.1133
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1109
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1036
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1173
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1086
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1064
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1081
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1025
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0994
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0952
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1098
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.114
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1171
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Yen under pressure amid uptick in Japan's core CPI, BOJ minutes
USD/JPY is flashing green in Asia with yen failing to gain ground on the back of upbeat Japanese inflation data. The pair is currently trading near 109.50, having bounced up from the overnight low of 109.27.
AUD/USD: Bullish channel in tact amid RBA on hold sentiment
Following Thursday's Australian jobs data and another improvement in the unemployment rate, the bulls are back in the picture, thrown a lifeline and some more time to bail out a sinking ship. AUD/USD bull channel intact, as it trades around 0.6850, with the resistances well mapped.
Gold in Demand Amidst Coronavirus Fears, $1568 Key
Given global developments so far this year, traders have already gotten crash courses in diverse fields from climate science to Middle East relations to US constitutional law. This week has forced traders to get up to speed quickly in epidemiology.
WTI bounces off 12-week low to $55.60 amid risk reset
WTI pulls back from early-November lows while taking the bids to $55.60 during the Asian session on Friday. Downbeat inventory levels, fears of demand slowdown and an end to global production cut have recently weighed on the black gold.
GBP/USD: Under pressure between 21-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci
GBP/USD remains mildly negative while trading near 1.3120 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair took a U-turn from 50% Fibonacci retracement of its November-December 2019 upside on the previous day.