EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro again bounces off 50-EMA as EU/US inflation figures loom

By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD prints the second U-turn from 50-EMA in a week to prod fortnight-old downward trajectory.
  • Looming bear cross on MACD, hawkish Fed clues and upbeat US data keep Euro bears hopeful.
  • Weekly resistance line restricts immediate upside; 1.0800 appears a tough nut to crack for bears.

EUR/USD portrays the typical pre-data consolidation around 1.0875 as it prints the first daily gains in three amid early Friday. In doing so, the Euro pair bounces off the 50-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) support for the second time in the last one week as traders prepare for the first readings of Eurozone inflation for June and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) favorite inflation gauge, namely the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, for May.

Although the key EMA defends Euro buyers around 1.0850, the looming bear cross on the MACD and a one-week-old descending resistance line, around 1.0940 at the latest, challenge the major currency pair’s immediate upside.

Even if the EUR/USD pair buyers manage to cross the 1.0940 hurdle, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the March-April upside and the monthly high, respectively near 1.0960 and 1.1015, could challenge the upside before giving control to the bulls.

Meanwhile, a downside break of the 50-EMA support of near 1.0850 could quickly drag the EUR/USD price to the 1.0800 support confluence comprising the 100-EMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement

Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and a three-month-old rising support line, near 1.0735 and 1.0715 in that order, will be in the spotlight.

EUR/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Limited recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0872
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 1.0868
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0847
Daily SMA50 1.0873
Daily SMA100 1.0817
Daily SMA200 1.0585
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0941
Previous Daily Low 1.086
Previous Weekly High 1.1012
Previous Weekly Low 1.0844
Previous Monthly High 1.1092
Previous Monthly Low 1.0635
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0891
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.091
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0839
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0809
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0758
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.092
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0971
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1001

 

 

