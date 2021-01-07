EUR/USD Price Analysis: Corrective downside could test 1.2200

  • EUR/USD recedes to 2-day lows in the 1.2250/45 band.
  • Extra losses could test the 21-day SMA in the 1.2200 area.

EUR/USD gives away part of the recent advance beyond 1.23 the figure and retreats to the mid-1.2200s against the backdrop of the so far moderate recovery in the greenback.

Against this, EUR/USD now risks a probable move to the 21-day SMA just above 1.2200, while a deeper pullback could see the weekly low at 1.2129 (December 21) re-visited in the short-term horizon.

In the meantime, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1557.

Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2255
Today Daily Change 99
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 1.2324
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2213
Daily SMA50 1.2018
Daily SMA100 1.1905
Daily SMA200 1.1565
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.235
Previous Daily Low 1.2266
Previous Weekly High 1.231
Previous Weekly Low 1.2181
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2317
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2298
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2277
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2229
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2193
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.236
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2397
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2444

 

 

