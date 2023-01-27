- EUR/USD holds lower ground near intraday bottom, down for the second consecutive day.
- Bearish MACD signals, failure to cross 1.0930 hurdle keeps sellers hopeful.
- Fortnight-old ascending trend line defends bulls beyond 1.0820.
- Recovery needs validation from weekly hurdle to refresh multi-month high.
EUR/USD licks its wounds near the intraday low surrounding 1.0870 as traders await the key US inflation number during early Friday in Europe. In doing so, the major currency pair drops for the second consecutive day while staying inside a two-week-old rising trend channel formation.
It’s worth noting that the quote’s multiple failures to cross the weekly horizontal resistance near 1.0930 joins bearish MACD signals and downbeat RSI (14) to keep EUR/USD bears hopeful.
However, a clear downside break of the stated bullish channel’s support, close to 1.0840 by the press time, becomes necessary to convince EUR/USD bears.
Following that, a downward trajectory towards the 1.0700-715 region comprising the multiple levels marked in the last six weeks, as well as the 200-SMA level, will be crucial to confirm the EUR/USD bear-run.
Alternatively, a successful break of the 1.0930 horizontal resistance could propel the EUR/USD prices towards the stated channel’s upper line, close to 1.0965 by the press time.
In a case where the EUR/USD buyers keep the reins past 1.0965, the 1.1000 psychological magnet should return to the chart while any further advances may aim for the mid-March 2022 peak surrounding 1.1140.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0874
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17%
|Today daily open
|1.0892
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0762
|Daily SMA50
|1.0613
|Daily SMA100
|1.0269
|Daily SMA200
|1.0311
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.093
|Previous Daily Low
|1.085
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0888
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0766
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0881
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0899
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0852
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0812
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0773
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0931
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.097
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.101
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears eye 1.0850 support as US Dollar traces yields ahead of Fed’s preferred inflation
EUR/USD holds lower grounds for the second consecutive day as the US Dollar consolidates weekly losses ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) favorite inflation number during early Friday. The Euro pair renews its intraday low to around 1.0880 while extending the previous day’s pullback from the highest levels since April 2022.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.2400 as Fed vs. BoE drama looms, US PCE inflation in the spotlight
GBP/USD sellers flirt with 1.2400, after failing to cross the 1.2430 hurdle, as cautious mood ahead of the key US data joins mixed updates from the UK to push back the previous bullish bias surrounding the Cable pair.
Gold confirms bearish wedge ahead of United States inflation data Premium
Gold price is on the back foot on Friday, eyeing a flat close for the week after hitting the highest level in nine months at $1,949 on Thursday. The United States Dollar (USD) is finding its feet alongside the US Treasury bond yields, with the focus now shifting toward the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data.
Forecasting Ethereum price accumulation levels should bears takeover before FOMC
Ethereum price shows a clear sideways structure as it encounters a crucial hurdle. As a result, ETH has set up a liquidity zone around this level, but the winds might shift in favor of bears and induce volatility on February 1 when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) convenes.
US December PCE Inflation Preview: Is there room for further US Dollar weakness? Premium
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data for December, the Federal Reserve (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation, on Friday, January 27 at 13.30 GMT.