EUR/USD Price Analysis: Builds on overnight recovery from 200-day SMA, bearish bias remains

  • EUR/USD attracts buyers for the second straight day and moves away from over a one-month low.
  • The setup favours bear and supports prospects for the emergence of fresh selling at higher levels.
  • Reduced bets for a March Fed rate cut favour the USD bulls and should contribute to capping gains.

The EUR/USD pair builds on the overnight bounce from the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support near the 1.0845 region and gains some positive traction for the second straight day on Thursday. Spot prices, however, struggle to capitalize on the move beyond the 1.0900 round figure, warranting some caution before positioning for any further gains amid the underlying bullish tone surrounding the US Dollar (USD).

The better-than-expected release of the US Retail Sales figures on Wednesday pointed to a still-resilient consumer spending and suggested that the economy is in good shape. This provides the Federal Reserve (Fed) with more headroom to keep interest rates higher for longer and forces investors to further trim their bets for a March rate cut. The hawkish outlook remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which favours the USD bulls and should keep a lid on any meaningful appreciating move for the EUR/USD pair.

Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart have just started drifting into negative territory. This, along with the recent breakdown through a short-term trading range, supports prospects for the emergence of fresh sellers at higher levels. The trading range support breakpoint, around the 1.0920 region, now seems to act as an immediate strong barrier. Some follow-through buying, however, might trigger a short-covering rally and allow the EUR/USD pair to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 1.1000 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the technically significant 200-day SMA, currently around the 1.0845 region, might continue to protect the immediate downside. A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and expose the 100-day SMA support, near the 1.0785 zone. The downfall could extend further and drag the EUR/USD pair further towards the December monthly swing low, around the 1.0725-1.0720 area.

EUR/USD daily chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0894
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.0881
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0977
Daily SMA50 1.0909
Daily SMA100 1.0769
Daily SMA200 1.0847
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0884
Previous Daily Low 1.0844
Previous Weekly High 1.1004
Previous Weekly Low 1.091
Previous Monthly High 1.114
Previous Monthly Low 1.0724
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0869
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.086
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0855
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.083
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0815
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0895
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.091
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0935

 

 

EUR/USD buyers retake 1.0900, Lagarde’s speech, US data eyed

EUR/USD is flirting with the 1.0900 mark, finding demand in Asian trading on Thursday. The pair gains amid renewed weakness in the US Dollar. The ECB hawks have pushed back against expectations of an early rate cut, lending further support to the currency pair. Lagarde and US data are on tap. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds below 1.2700, Bear cross eyed

The GBP/USD pair gains ground below the 1.2700 barrier during the early European session on Thursday. The major pair trades in positive territory for the second consecutive day as traders slashed their bets on an early interest rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE). 

GBP/USD News

Gold defends the $2,000 mark but for how long?

Gold price is trying hard to find a floor just above $2,000 early Thursday, despite a broad US Dollar pullback and ongoing Middle East geopolitical tensions. Attention turns toward the mid-tier US economic data and speeches from US Federal Reserve policymakers for fresh trading impetus.

Gold News

Injective price surged 2,700% in 2023, outshining Solana rally due to one key factor

The trade-off between the top position in the crypto market takes place every day in terms of gains, but beating out Solana on a yearly basis is a different thing altogether, and Injective price rise in 2023 did that exactly. 

Read more

Davos continues to throw cold water on rate cut expectations

Major central bankers continued to dial back market expectations of imminent rate cuts during the H1 of 2024. USD was initially firmer after Tuesday comments from Fed’s Waller after he pushed back on market expectation of rate cuts. However, hotter UK CPI data and hawkish ECB speak saw the greenback move of pre-EU opening level highs.

Read more

