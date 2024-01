EUR/USD posts modest gains under the 1.0900 barrier on the softer US Dollar

The EUR/USD pair posts modest gains under the 1.0900 barrier during the early Asian trading hours on Monday. The European Central Bank's (ECB) January monetary policy meeting on Thursday will be a closely watched event by traders. At press time, EUR/USD is trading at 1.0897, up 0.03% on the day. The markets have become less convinced that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut the interest rate in March after the US economic data last week, including Retail Sales and Consumer Sentiment Index showed an improvement in the US economy. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds for a cut at the March meeting fell to 49.3%, a slide from 81% just a week ago. On the other hand, the ECB Governing Council members are cautious about prematurely easing financial conditions. No change is anticipated at its January policy meeting on Thursday. Nonetheless, traders will take more cues from ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech after the meeting whether she confirms the first rate cuts this year. Investors believe the ECB will begin cutting interest rates in spring, as sustained progress towards the 2% inflation target is driven by the implementation of tighter real policy rates. The ECB monetary policy decision will be announced on Thursday, with no change in policy expected. Also, the US preliminary Gross Domestic Product Annualized (Q4) will be due on Thursday. On Friday, the Commerce Department will release the December reading on the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE), a favorite Fed inflation gauge.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.