- EUR/USD remains stable, trading around 1.0850, despite a dip to 1.0895 earlier in the session.
- US economic indicators show signs of strain from higher interest rates, with rising unemployment claims and a drop in industrial production.
- Euro's resilience is bolstered by a weaker US Dollar and improved risk sentiment despite concerns of stagflation in the Eurozone.
EUR/USD stays firm during the North American session, almost unchanged, printing gains of 0.06%, and exchanging hands at around 1.0850s after hitting a daily low of 1.0895, shy of challenging the 1.0900 figure.
Euro keeps gains vs. weakening US Dollar, market eyes EU’s inflation, Lagarde speech
Economic data in the United States (US) continues to feel the lagging impact of higher interest rates set by the Federal Reserve. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that unemployment claims for the last week rose the most in the last three months while Industrial Production plunged. US export and import prices cooled down, signs that the inflation battle continued to be won by the US central bank.
Nevertheless, Fed officials pushed back against estimates for more than 88 bps of rate cuts next year. Cleveland’s Fed President Loretta Mester added that whether further tightening is needed would be data-dependent. Lately, Fed Governor Lisa Cook said, “a soft landing is possible,” though added that continued demand could slow the pace of disinflation.
In the meantime, the Greenback is feeling the pain, depreciating further against most G8 currencies, including the Euro (EUR). The US Dollar Index (DXY) is a measurement of the performance of six currencies against the buck, favoring the former, as the DXY drops 0.06%, down at 104.32.
On the Eurozone (EU) front, the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde crossed the wires but failed to comment on monetary policy. The Euro’s rise could be attributed by overall US Dollar weakness and risk appetite improvement. Recent data from the EU, with soft PMI, GDP for Q3 contracting, and Industrial Production sinking, paints a stagflation scenario in the bloc. Hence, that could weigh on the single currency.
Ahead in the economic calendar, the EU’s docket will feature the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), and a speech of the ECB’s President Lagarde. In the US, housing data, Building Permits, and Fed speakers are expected to offer fresh impetus to EUR/USD traders.
EUR/USD Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.086
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|1.0843
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0657
|Daily SMA50
|1.0626
|Daily SMA100
|1.0792
|Daily SMA200
|1.0804
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0886
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0832
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0756
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0656
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0695
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0448
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0852
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0865
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0821
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0799
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0767
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0876
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0908
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.093
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
