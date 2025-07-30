EUR/USD holds positive ground above 1.1550, all eyes on Fed rate decision

- EUR/USD strengthens to around 1.1560 in Wednesday’s Asian session.
- The Fed is expected to hold rates steady at its July meeting on Wednesday.
- Traders will take more cues from the Eurozone/Germany Q2 GDP reports, which are due later on Wednesday.
The EUR/USD pair gains ground to near 1.1560, snapping the four-day losing streak during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday. However, the potential upside for the major pair might be limited ahead of the crucial US events. Investors will closely monitor trade deals over the line before the August 1 deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump. Also, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate decision will be in the spotlight later on Wednesday.
The United States (US) and the European Union (EU) are rushing to finalize the final details of a new trade agreement before US President Donald Trump's Friday deadline for reaching deals with countries other than China. French Prime Minister François Bayrou called the deal a "submission," while German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned of "substantial damage" to the domestic economy. Tariff uncertainty might continue to undermine the shared currency in the near term.
The Fed is widely expected to hold interest rates steady for a fifth consecutive meeting at the end of its two-day monetary policy meeting on Wednesday. Analysts believe that the US central bank may opt to leave its options open until there’s more clarity about the direction of the economy and the right path for policy. Investors are already pricing in the odds of a rate cut in September at more than 60%, according to pricing in federal funds futures contracts.
The preliminary reading of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2) from the Eurozone and Germany will be released on Wednesday. If the reports show stronger-than-expected outcomes, this might help limit the EUR’s losses against the Greenback.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD defends 0.6500 after softer-than-expected Australian CPI inflation data
AUD/USD reverses a dip to near the 0.6500 level, fuelled by the knee-jerk reaction to the softer-than-expected Australian CPI inflation data for June, which flagged RBA rate cut bets. However, a broad US Dollar weakness and Chinese fiscal support measures help cushion the pair's downside ahead of the crucial US GDP report and the Fed decision.
USD/JPY stays pressured near 148.00; looks to Fed/BoJ decisions for fresh impetus
USD/JPY is holding lower ground near 148.00 in Wednesday's Asian trading, following the latest leg down, led by fresh US Dollar selling across the board. Despite Japanese political woes and uncertainty over the BoJ's next rate hike, the Japanese Yen capitalizes on a cautious mood, adding to the weight on the pair. Fed/ BoJ policy verdicts eyed.
Gold price consolidates in $3,320-3,330 band; looks to Fed for meaningful impetus
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s modest gains amid mixed cues. A modest USD pullback and the cautious market mood lend support to the commodity. Hawkish Fed expectations and trade optimism act as a headwind for the precious metal.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple brace for volatility after Fed decision
Bitcoin has been trading in a range-bound scenario between $116,000 and $120,000 for the last two weeks, indicating indecision among traders. Ethereum and Ripple prices are holding above their key support levels, showing signs of rebound.
Is the Fed behind the curve?
Fed is under increasing scrutiny about its decision to delay rate cuts. Ongoing tariff uncertainty and resilient economy support Fed’s case for pause. But Fed may have left it too late amid some cracks in labour market.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.