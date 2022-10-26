- US dollar extends slide across the board as Wall Street turns positive.
- US yields decline adding to dollar’s weakness.
- EUR/USD up for the fifth consecutive day, at six-week highs.
The EUR/USD rose further and printed a fresh six-week high at 1.0080, amid broad-based dollar weakness. It remains near the high, holding onto important daily gains the day before the European Central Bank meeting.
ECB meeting looms
The US dollar extended its correction lower on Wednesday during the American session amid a decline in US yields that reached fresh weekly lows. The DXY was falling almost 1%, trading below 110.00.
The European Central Bank will have its monetary policy meeting on Thursday. A 75 bps rate hike is expected. The decision, statement and Lagarde’s press conference will likely have an impact on euro’s crosses.
Analysts at Rabobank doubt about the possibility of the ECB sustaining a policy of large rate hikes after Thursday. They consider that taking into account the economic context, the central bank may be forced to slow the pace of its moves. “We continue to see scope for EUR/USD to drop to 0.95 into the winter months.”
Also on Thursday, the US will report the first reading of Q3 GDP growth and the weekly jobless claims report.
Going for the 100-day SMA
The EUR/USD is about to post the fifth daily gain in a row and it is consolidating above the parity and also the 55-day Simple Moving Average. The next target might be the 10-day SMA at 1.0092. Above the next resistance is seen at 1.0130.
On the flip side, a slide back under 0.9990 should alleviate the bullish pressure and could open the doors to a bigger decline initially to 0.9905 and then the 20-day SMA at 0.9825.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0048
|Today Daily Change
|0.0083
|Today Daily Change %
|0.83
|Today daily open
|0.9965
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9807
|Daily SMA50
|0.9895
|Daily SMA100
|1.0101
|Daily SMA200
|1.0524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9977
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9848
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9876
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9705
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9883
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9801
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9754
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0012
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0059
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.014
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to multi-week highs above 1.0050
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum during the American trading hours and climbed to its highest level in over a month above 1.0050. The renewed selling pressure surrounding the greenback following the BoC's dovish hike fuels the pair's rally.
GBP/USD surpasses 1.1600 as dollar selloff continues
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond 1.1600 on Wednesday amid broad-based dollar weakness, as reflected by a 1% decline in the US Dollar Index. Meanwhile, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said they postponed the budget announcement to November 17.
Gold rises above $1,670 as US yields slump
Gold regained its traction and rose above $1,670 following a consolidation phase in the early American session. The BoC's dovish hike weighed heavily on the US Treasury bond yields with the 10-year reference falling over 2% and fueled XAU/USD's upside.
Cardano price is heading to $0.45 and here’s where you can accumulate ADA
Cardano price is in a delicate place after its volatile move over the last 24 hours. Investors need to be cautious of entering the market late and getting trapped. A better plan would be to wait for ADA to pull back to critical levels.
Meta Platforms (META) sheds 4% ahead of earnings on GOOGL miss
Meta Platforms lost 4% afterhours on Tuesday following Alphabet's largescale earnings miss. The owner of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp sank to $132 after the search giant missed Wall Street consensus marks.