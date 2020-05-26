EUR/USD: Generally negative with a 12 month target at 1.07 – Danske Bank

Economists at Danske Bank believe EUR/USD will remain range-bound and target 1.07 in 12M while an uptick in global reflationary trends continues to be the key upside risk.

Key quotes

“The potential for a higher EUR/USD is closely linked to global reflationary trends and such a shock is indeed a notable but, in our view, unlikely upside risk.”

“We forecast EUR/USD at 1.09 in 1-3M, as we see the EUR as embedding enough institutional risk premium, at least for now. Longer-term, we forecast EUR/USD at 1.07 in 6-12M.”