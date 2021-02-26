EUR/USD erases early losses as US yield rally stalls

- EUR/USD trades flat after hitting lows below 1.12140 in Asia.
- The US yield pulled back from 12-month high, weakening demand for the greenback.
- Copper-gold ratio suggests scope for an extended rally in bond yields.
After falling to 1.2137 in Asia, EUR/USD has now regained poise to trade largely unchanged on the day near 1.2160.
The bounce could be attributed to the 10-year US Treasury yield's pullback to 1.50% from the 12-month high of 1.55% reached Thursday.
The relief, however, could be short-lived, as the copper-gold ratio, an indicator of global growth, suggests the yield has plenty of room to rise, as noted by Jeroen Blokland, Portfolio Manager for the Robeco Multi-Asset funds.
The uptrend in yields will likely gather pace, bringing more pain for stocks and EUR/USD if the US core personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE) scheduled for release at 13:30 GMT beats estimates. Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation is expected to have risen by 0.2% month-on-month in January, following December's 0.3% increase.
However, the dollar may have a tough time holding on to gains for the long haul if the short-duration bond yields remain relatively low, according to Goldman Sachs. While the 10-year Treasury yield has risen by nearly 50% this year, the two-year yield, which is more sensitive to short-term interest rate/inflation expectations, has added just four basis points.
The investment banking giant expects coronavirus vaccinations and rapid global growth to keep the greenback under pressure.
EUR/USD faced rejection at 1.2243 on Thursday and ended the day with a Gravestone Doji candle on the daily chart, warning an impending sell-off. The dollar found haven bids as the steep rise in the US Treasury yields weighed over stock markets.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2156
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2163
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2097
|Daily SMA50
|1.2153
|Daily SMA100
|1.2023
|Daily SMA200
|1.179
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2243
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2156
|Previous Weekly High
|1.217
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2023
|Previous Monthly High
|1.235
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2189
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.221
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2132
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2045
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2274
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2306
AUD/USD extends the bounce towards 0.79 as USD recovery falters
AUD/USD heads towards 0.7900. reversing a quick drop to 0.7825 region, as sliding US Treasury yields weigh down on the greenback. The yields tumble after the tremendous surge fuelled by the catastrophic Treasury auction.
Ethereum on the cusp of further losses, $1,500 probes sellers
Having conquered a two-month-old support line, now resistance, Ethererum bears are catching breather around $1,520 during the early Friday’s trading. In doing so, the ETH/USD pair bounces off 50-day SMA.
Gold charts minor recovery as the US bond yield drops
Gold trades marginally higher in Asia as US yields decline. The minor bounce could be associated with the US 10-year Treasury yield's pullback from the 12-month high of 1.55% to 1.5%. Gold's 15-minute chart shows a bullish divergence of the RSI.
USD/JPY dips below 106.00 as US dollar drops with yields
USD/JPY drops below 106.00, extending correction from five-month tops of 106.43. The US dollar stalls its recovery mode and turns south once again, dragged down by the sell-off in the Treasury yields across the curve.
Dollar Index's recovery rally stalls as US 10-year yield recedes from 12-month highs
The DXY's recovery rally from the seven-week low of 89.68 reached early Thursday has stalled, with the US 10-year Treasury yield retreating from the 12-month high of 1.55% to 1.49%. As such, stocks came under pressure on Thursday, boosting haven demand for the greenback.