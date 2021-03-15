EUR/USD drops towards 1.1900 as bonds bears dominate ahead of US Pres. Biden’s speech

- EUR/USD refreshes intraday lows, extends Friday’s pullback moves.
- Yellen tried to placate bears but failed amid hopes of further stimulus, vaccine news.
- ECB’s Kazaks teases scaling back of stimulus, Fed meeting will be the key.
EUR/USD takes offers around 1.1930, down 0.25% intraday, while heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the currency major drops for the second consecutive day as US Treasury yields keep favoring the US dollar ahead of US President Joe Biden’s speech, up for publishing at 17:45 GMT.
US 10-year Treasury yields stay mildly bid around 1.64%, the highest levels since February 2020, marked on Friday, as market players shrug off US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments, published during the weekend. In her interview with the ABC, the diplomat accepted near-term risks to the rates but ruled out reflation fears. The ex-Fed Boss also praised US President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus to escalate economic recovery in 2021.
Also exerting downside pressure on the quote could be comments from the ECB Governing Council Member, also Latvian central bank Governor, Kazaks who said, "If the economy performs better, it could be possible to provide less support". It’s worth mentioning that Netherlands’ stipulation on the AstraZeneca vaccine until March 29 and political plays in Germany also weigh on the EUR/USD prices.
Against this backdrop, stock futures in the US and Brussels pare early Asian gains whereas the US dollar index (DXY) gains 0.22% on a day while recently picking up bids near 91.80.
Looking forward, US President Joe Biden’s speech will be the key but all eyes will be on this week’s Fed meeting.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD bears eye re-test of 200-day EMA level, currently around 1.1835 amid last week’s failures to cross 100-day EMA, at 1.2006 now.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1934
|Today Daily Change
|-26 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|1.196
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2045
|Daily SMA50
|1.21
|Daily SMA100
|1.2044
|Daily SMA200
|1.1839
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.199
|Previous Daily Low
|1.191
|Previous Weekly High
|1.199
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1836
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1959
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1917
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1874
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1837
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1997
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2033
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2077
