EUR/USD: Downward momentum loses traction – UOB

Markets Strategist Quek Ser Leang and Senior FX Strategist Peter Chia at UOB Group suggest a sustained decline in EUR/USD has lost impulse as of late.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that EUR ‘is unlikely to weaken further’ and we expected it to ‘consolidate within a range of 1.0650/1.0720’. Our view was not wrong even though EUR traded within a narrower range than expected (1.0669/1.0704). The muted price actions offer no fresh clues and EUR could continue to consolidate, likely between 1.0660 and 1.0710.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a negative view in EUR since last Thursday. After EUR dropped to 1.0611 and rebounded strongly, we indicated yesterday (20 Feb, spot at 1.0685) that that downward momentum has waned somewhat and the likelihood of a sustained decline in EUR below 1.0615 is not high. We continue to hold the same view. Overall, only a breach of 1.0740 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level from yesterday) would indicate that the current downward pressure has eased. To put it another, a breach of 1.0740 would indicate that EUR could consolidate and range trade for a period of time.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to 1.0650 as risk-off mood solidifies ahead of Eurozone PMIs
The EUR/USD pair has slipped to near 1.0660 in the Asian session as the risk appetite of the market participants has trimmed ahead of the global PMI figures. Investors are worried that higher interest rates by the majority of central banks in taming the stubborn inflation have impacted the scale of economic activities.
GBP/USD: Brexit woes, US Dollar rebound on full markets favor bears ahead of UK/US PMI
GBP/USD lacks follow-through as it prints mild losses around 1.2020 heading into Tuesday’s London open, flirting with an intraday low by the press time. In doing so, the Cable pair takes clues from the technical candlestick formation, as well as fundamentals surrounding Brexit and the market sentiment.
Gold bears keep the reins below $1,845
Gold bears flirt with intraday low during two-day losing streak, fades Friday’s bounce off seven-week low. Sour sentiment, full markets underpin US Dollar rebound and weigh on XAU/USD amid firmer yields.
Next move will determine if BTC will rally to $30,000 or plummet to $15,000
Bitcoin price shows a clear struggle near a crucial psychological level on the weekly and three-day chart. While a flip of this hurdle could lead to an explosive move, a failure could result in undoing the year-to-date (YTD) rally.
Markets eye PMIs
The euro showed some volatility at the start of last week but since then it has been in calm waters and has stayed close to the 1.0.7 line.We’ll get a look at eurozone and German PMIs on Tuesday.