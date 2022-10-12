- EUR/USD has turned sideways around 0.9700 as investors are laser-focused on US CPI data.
- Fed policymakers withstand restrictive policy measures despite slowing labor market.
- A hawkish commentary from ECB Lagarde failed to strengthen the shared currency bulls.
The EUR/USD is displaying a lackluster performance in the early Tokyo session as investors are laser-focused on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. The asset is oscillating around 0.9700 after a rebound from 0.9670 amid a conflicting risk-profile structure. The pullback move in S&P500 in early trade was whitewashed near settlement amid concerns over the release of the US inflation report.
Also, the US dollar index (DXY) was auctioned in a balanced profile chartered in a range of 113.06-113.60. The mighty DXY displayed a sideways performance despite the rising odds of a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). As per CME FedWatch tool, 84.8% odds are favoring a fourth consecutive 75 bps rate hike by the Fed. Apart from that, the 10-year US Treasury yields are hovering around 3.9% after failing to cross the 4.0% hurdle.
The release of the Fed minutes on Wednesday has made it ‘loud and clear’ that bringing price stability is the foremost priority of the Fed. Despite the slowing labor market, officials are committed to standing with a ‘restrictive’ stance on interest rates. The majority of Fed policymakers believe that reaching the targeted terminal rate and sticking to it for an uncertain period of time is critical to contain the mounting price pressures.
Going forward, the US inflation data is the most important catalyst for a decisive move in the currency market. The headline US inflation may trim to 8.1%, as per the expectations. While the core CPI that doesn’t consider oil and food prices may increase to 6.5%.
On the Eurozone front, hawkish commentary from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has failed to strengthen the shared currency bulls. ECB policymaker stated that the Governing Council is having discussions on Quantitative Tightening (QE) and interest rate is the most appropriate tool in current circumstances.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9704
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|0.971
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9827
|Daily SMA50
|0.9976
|Daily SMA100
|1.0191
|Daily SMA200
|1.0602
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9775
|Previous Daily Low
|0.967
|Previous Weekly High
|1
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9726
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9735
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.971
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9662
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9614
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9558
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9766
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9822
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.987
Recommended content
Editors' Picks
AUD/USD consolidating losses below 0.6300
The AUD/USD pair extended its weekly decline to 0.6234 as the market sentiment remains sour. FOMC Meeting Minutes added little new, falling short of triggering price action. The focus now shifts to US inflation data.
EUR/USD continues to lack direction, stuck around 0.9700
EUR/USD keeps hovering around 0.9700, unable to attract speculative interest. Financial markets are all about sentiment and the US, as the country kick-started unveiling first-tier data.
Gold spikes up to $1,678 on the back of FOMC minutes
Gold futures spiked up to session highs at $1,677, with the dollar turning lower as the Minutes of September’s Fed meeting have been considered tilted to the dovish side. The metal, however, has given away gains shortly afterward, with the US dollar retracing lost ground. XAU/USD is practically back at pre-Minutes levels at the time of writing.
The slingshot is pulled back, Bitcoin ready to test $16,900?
Bitcoin trend offer mixed signals as to the direction in which BTC is headed. On-chain analysts at Jarvis Labs believe Bitcoin’s next move relies on the performance of US equities. Bitcoin could plummet and hit the downside target of $16,900 in the short-term.
US CPI Preview: Monthly core inflation is the figure to watch Premium
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the CPI figures on Thursday, October 13. Although the Fed uses the PCE Price Index data as its preferred gauge of inflation, market participants are likely to react more significantly to the CPI data simply because it's published two weeks before the PCE.