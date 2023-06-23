EUR/USD corrects further from multi-week high, slides below mid-1.0900s ahead of PMIs

- EUR/USD drifts lower for the second successive day and is weighed down by a stronger USD.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook and the risk-off impulse, continue to underpin the safe-haven buck.
- Bets for additional ECB rate hikes could limit losses ahead of the flash Eurozone/US PMI prints.
The EUR/USD pair extends the overnight retracement slide from a six-week peak - levels just above the 1.1000 psychological mark - and drifts lower for the second successive day on Friday. Spot prices drop to a two-day low during the Asian session and currently trade around the 1.0940-1.0935 region, down nearly 0.20% for the day.
The US Dollar (USD) regains positive traction following a brief consolidation on the last day of the week and recovers further from its lowest level since May 11 touched on Thursday, which, in turn, is seen exerting pressure on the EUR/USD pair. The USD uptick could be attributed to Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish outlook, backing the case for more interest rate hikes, albeit at a "careful pace", to combat stubbornly high inflation.
During the second day of congressional testimony, Powell added that the Fed doesn't see rate cuts happening any time soon and is going to wait until it is confident that inflation is moving down to the 2% target. This continues to underpin the Greenback and, to a larger extent, overshadows Thursday's dismal US macro data, which showed that Initial Jobless Claims held steady at a 20-month high last week and pointed to a softening labor market.
Apart from this, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets is seen as another factor benefitting the safe-haven buck and contributing to the offered tone surrounding the EUR/USD pair. A slew of interest rate hikes and a more hawkish outlook by major central banks fuel concerns about economic headwinds stemming from rapidly rising borrowing costs. This, along with the worsening US-China relations, temper investors' appetite for riskier assets.
Hence, the market focus will now shift to the release of the flash PMI prints from the Eurozone and the US. This will provide fresh cues about the health of the global economy and provide some meaningful impetus to the EUR/USD pair. In the meantime, expectations for additional interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB) might hold back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets and help limit the downside, for the time being.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.094
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.0956
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.08
|Daily SMA50
|1.0878
|Daily SMA100
|1.0808
|Daily SMA200
|1.0561
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1012
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0949
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0971
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0733
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0973
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0988
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0932
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0909
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0869
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0996
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1036
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1059
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0900, looks to snap two-week winning streak
EUR/USD continues to trade deep in negative territory below 1.0900 on Friday as the risk-averse market atmosphere allows the US Dollar to preserve its strength heading into the weekend. The pair remains on track to snap a two-week winning streak.
GBP/USD holds near 1.2700 as USD clings to recovery gains
GBP/USD consolidates daily losses near 1.2700 and looks to end the week in the red. The US Dollar continues to benefit from risk aversion, with Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in negative territory heading into the weekend.
Gold retreats from daily highs, holds steady near $1,920
Gold price climbed to a daily high above $1,930 during the American trading hours but lost its recovery momentum. XAU/USD clings to small daily gains at around $1,920 amid a pullback in US yields but is headed to its lowest weekly close since early March.
Will Bitcoin take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. Altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.
Keeping up with the central banks
The Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to step up the pace of rate hikes at the 13th meeting since the start of the tightening policy has been broadly unwelcomed from households, to bond and stock investors, and to FX traders.