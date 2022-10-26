- EUR/USD is under pressure in Asia, unable to cling to the high seen overnight.
- The US dollar was sold off heavily in a switch-up in market sentiment.
EUR/USD rallied hard to the upper quarter of the 0.99 area and bulls were eyeing a move into parity before the day was up but were left stranded in a phase of consolidation. In Asia, there has been little in the way of follow-through and the price has trickled lower between 0.9967 and 0.9943.
Federal Reserve officials are in a quiet period through the Nov. 1-2 Federal Open Market Committee meeting and sentiment is left to dictate the direction of markets based on economic data. A change of heart is apparent in fixed income and risk on appetite has dominated the week as investors ponder as to whether the Federal Reserve's path of interest rate hikes is about to switch up due to the cracks in the economy. Consequently, this has been sinking yields and the US dollar along with it.
The dollar index, DXY, which measures the greenback vs. a basket of currencies fell to a low of 110.759 on Tuesday from a high of 112.127 in a sizeable drop that led to strong and rapid gains in risk assets and forex, such as the euro. The index is now below the 111 mark, a level not seen in almost three weeks, as speculation that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of interest rate hikes later this year has diminished the greenback's appeal.
ECB in focus
In the eurozone, business expectations improved modestly in October according to data released earlier Tuesday, but the current assessment declined, leaving the business climate measure virtually unchanged. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday when a 75 basis point increase is expected.''We expect the ECB to repeat Sep's 75bps hike at the Oct meeting, taking the Depo Rate to 1.50%, and leaving it arguably in the middle of the range that the ECB considers being "neutral", analysts at TD Securities said. ''While the growth outlook has deteriorated recently, with inflation surging to 9.9%, the ECB will likely emphasise the risk that higher inflation expectations become entrenched.''
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9956
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.9965
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9807
|Daily SMA50
|0.9895
|Daily SMA100
|1.0101
|Daily SMA200
|1.0524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9977
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9848
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9876
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9705
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9883
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9801
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9754
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0012
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0059
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.014
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD climbs firmly to near 0.6400 on higher-than-projected Australian CPI at 7.3%
The AUD/USD pair has jumped to 0.6400 as the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the third quarter of CY2022 at 7.3%, higher than the expectations of 7.0% and the prior release of 6.1% on an annual basis.
USDJPY advances towards 148.50, tracks USD rebound
USD/JPY has shifted its auction profile above 148.00 as the risk aversion theme has underpinned the US dollar demand. S&P500 futures have tumbled more than 1% on a decline in Microsoft’s sales growth forecasts. The BOJ may continue its ultra-dovish path to keep the economic prospects active.
Gold builds cushion around $1,650 as yields set to bleed further
Gold price (XAU/USD) is building a base around the critical support of $1,650.00 after correcting from Tuesday’s high at $1,662.45. The precious metal could resume its upside journey as the spirits of market participants are extremely optimistic.
Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price could pump to $2.50 under these circumstances
Terra's LUNA 2.0 price is showing optimistic signals during the final trading week of October. On October 25, the digital currency rallied 4%, establishing several bullish engulfing candles in the process. The bulls successfully breached the 8-day exponential moving average.
A message to the Fed: Don’t stop now
The US economy may be okay so far, but it’s possible from left field a sea-change is in the works, maybe two or three of them. In geopolitics, Xi’s new stance in China is scary and has two obvious conclusions many are jumping to–a lasting drop in the Chinese stock markets and the invasion of Taiwan.