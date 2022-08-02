- EUR/USD’s upside momentum falters ahead of the 1.0300 mark.
- The dollar looks bid amidst renewed risk-off sentiment.
- German 10y Bund yields drop to new 4-month lows near 0.70%.
Sellers now drag EUR/USD back to the 1.0230 region following an earlier bull run to the area just below 1.0300 the figure on Tuesday.
EUR/USD weaker on USD-buying
EUR/USD now trades on the defensive for the first time after four consecutive daily advances and following an unsuccessful attempt to retest the 1.0300 mark earlier in the session.
The re-emergence of the risk aversion lends support to the greenback and encourages the US Dollar Index (DXY) to make a U-turn and return to the positive territory following 4-week lows in the vicinity of the 105.00 yardstick.
The pair’s corrective move comes in tandem with the relentless downtrend in the German 10y Bund yields, this time retreating to levels last seen back in mid-April around the 0.68% zone.
In the domestic calendar, the Unemployment Change in Spain increased by 3.230K persons in July following June’s marked drop. Still in Spain, the Consumer Confidence gauge for the month of July is due later.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD’s rebound came short of the 1.0300 region so far on Tuesday amidst a moderate recovery in the greenback, which appears in turn propped up by the re-emergence of the risk aversion.
Price action around the European currency, in the meantime, is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns, fragmentation worries and the Fed-ECB divergence.
On the negatives for the single currency emerges the so far increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region, which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment readings among investors and the renewed downtrend in some fundamentals.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Balance of Trade, Final Services PMI (Wednesday) – Germany Construction PMI (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle. Italian elections in late September. Fragmentation risks amidst the ECB’s normalization of monetary conditions. Impact of the war in Ukraine on the region’s growth prospects and inflation.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is retreating 0.20% at 1.0240 and faces the next support at 1.0096 (weekly low July 26) seconded by 1.0000 (psychological level) and finally 0.9952 (2022 low July 14). On the upside, a breakout of 1.0293 (monthly high August 2) would target 1.0423 (55-day SMA) en route to 1.0615 (weekly high June 27).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
