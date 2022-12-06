- EUR/USD regains positive traction amid the emergence of fresh USD selling on Tuesday.
- Expectations for a 50 bps Fed rate hike in December act as a headwind for the greenback.
- The upbeat German Factory Orders data underpin the Euro and offer additional support.
The EUR/USD pair attracts fresh buying on Tuesday and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's retracement slide from the vicinity of the 1.0600 mark, or its highest level since late June. The pair extends its steady ascent heading into the North American session and hits a fresh daily high, around the 1.0525-1.0530 area in the last hour.
The US Dollar recovery from over a five-month low touched on Monday runs out of steam ahead of the very important 200-day SMA, which, in turn, is seen offering some support to the EUR/USD pair. Rising bets for a relatively smaller 50 bps rate hike in December, to a larger extent, overshadow speculations that the Fed may raise interest rates more than projected. This keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed, which, along with signs of stability in the equity markets, undermine the safe-haven greenback.
The shared currency, on the other hand, draws additional support from better-than-expected German data, showing that Factory Orders rose 0.8% in October against the 0.2% fall estimated. That said, worries about a deeper economic downturn and diminishing odds for a more aggressive policy tightening by the European Central Bank (ECB) could act as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair. In the absence of any major market-moving economic data, this warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
The emergence of some dip-buying on Tuesday, meanwhile, adds credence to the recent breakout through a technically significant 200-day SMA. This, in turn, supports prospects for the resumption of the recent positive trend, which should allow the EUR/USD pair to make a fresh attempt to conquer the 1.0600 mark. Investors, however, might prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of next week's key data/event risks - the US consumer inflation figures, the FOMC decision and the ECB monetary policy meeting.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0529
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1.0485
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0339
|Daily SMA50
|1.0037
|Daily SMA100
|1.0053
|Daily SMA200
|1.0364
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0595
|Previous Daily Low
|1.048
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0545
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.029
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0524
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0551
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0445
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0406
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0331
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.056
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0635
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0675
Editors' Picks
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0500
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.0500 heading into the American session as the US Dollar struggles to find demand following Monday's rally. The modest improvement in market mood seems to be helping the pair edge higher amid a lack of high-tier data releases.
GBP/USD gains traction, climbs toward 1.2250
GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward 1.2250 during the European trading hours on Tuesday. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment makes it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength, helping the pair stretch higher.
Gold advances to $1,780 as US yieds edge lower
Gold price gained traction and climbed to the $1,780 area on Tuesday. Following Monday's 2.5% increase, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day at around 3.55%, fueling XAU/USD's rebound.
Jim Cramer urges investors to sell crypto holdings, says XRP, Cardano, Dogecoin and MATIC could go to $0
Jim Cramer is an American TV personality and host of the Mad Money show on CNBC. Cramer urged investors on December 5 to sell their crypto holdings before it is too late.
Preparation week ahead of Fed, ECB, BoE
This week will prepare markets for the last key events of the year: policy meetings by the Fed, ECB and BoE on 14-15 December. It looks like the dollar's long positioning has now completely faded.