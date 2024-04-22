EUR/USD, capped below 1.0700 maintains the broader bearish trend intact

- Euro recovery stalls below 1.0700, and remains dangerously close to the 1.0610 low.
- A combination of the Fed’s “higher for longer” with hopes of ECB easing is weighing on the Euro.
- This week the US GDP and PCE Prices Index figures might give a fresh boost to the USD.
Euro bears remain in control on Monday, as the pair wavers without a clear direction, with upside attempts capped below 1.0700. This is a previous support turned resistance and keeps the five-months low, 1.0610 at a dangerously close distance.
The economic calendar has been light today, but the unexpected deterioration of the Eurozone Consumer Confidence Index has not helped to increase demand for the Euro. On Tuesday the preliminary HCOB manufacturing and Services PMI might set the pair’s near-term direction.
A hawkish Fed and a dovish ECB are weighing on the pair
In the mid-term, the Euro is expected to remain on the defensive on the diverging monetary policy outlook of the Fed and the ECB. Recent data has reinforced the US “no-landing” view, forcing the Federal Reserve to delay and downsize its easing plans for 2024.
The ECB, on the contrary, has been giving hints of a rate cut in June. This would put the bank amid the first of the major central banks to start rolling back its tightening cycle, which will likely keep Euro buyers at bay.
In the US the first quarter GDP data, due on Thursday, and Friday’s PCE Prices Index will be key to understanding the Fed’s monetary policy plans. Another batch of strong releases is likely to boat the USD and send the Euro exploring fresh year-to-date lows sub-1.0600.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0647
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0656
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0757
|Daily SMA50
|1.0811
|Daily SMA100
|1.0852
|Daily SMA200
|1.0818
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0678
|Previous Daily Low
|1.061
|Previous Weekly High
|1.069
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0601
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0981
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0768
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0652
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0636
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0618
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0581
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0551
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0686
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0715
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0753
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in negative territory below 1.0650
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades in negative territory below 1.0650 on Monday. The data from the Eurozone showed that the consumer sentiment improved slightly in April but failed to help the Euro rebound.
GBP/USD drops to fresh five-month lows, closes in on 1.2300
GBP/USD extends its slide toward 1.2300 and trades at a fresh five-month low in the second half of the day on Monday. The cautious market stance helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair ahead of Tuesday's key PMI data.
Gold pressures $2,330.00, risk of a steeper correction
Gold trades on the back foot and loses over 2% on the day below $2,340. Easing geopolitical tensions cause XAU/USD to stage a deep correction, while the resilience of the US Treasury bond yields further weighs on the pair.
XRP jumps above $0.50 as Ripple is set to file opposition brief in SEC lawsuit
XRP price climbed to a high of $0.54 on Monday, hours before Ripple files its response to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) remedies-related opening brief.
Three fundamentals for the week: US GDP, BoJ and the Fed's favorite inflation gauge stand out Premium
While it is hard to predict when geopolitical news erupts, the level of tension is lower. This week's US figures are set to shape the Fed decision next week – and the BoJ may struggle to halt the Yen's deterioration.