EUR/USD: Below 1.1697 confirms a top with support at 1.1590 – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD has closed below key support from its 55-day average at 1.1737 and importantly has also removed its August lows at 1.1710/1.1697 and this finally sees a top established to mark a more significant move lower and a fall to 1.1495/85, analysts at Credit Suisse brief.
Key quotes
“EUR/USD has maintained the weak tone seen on Monday and has not only closed below key support from its 55-day but has also importantly removed support from the August lows at 1.1710/1.1697. This finally sees a top established to mark a more significant move lower with support seen initially at 1.1637/27, then the 50% retracement of the rally from June at 1.1590.”
“More important support and our objective remains seen at 1.1495/85 – the 38.2% retracement of the entire rally from March, 61.8% retracement of the rally from June and point -of - breakout from the medium-term base. We would then look for a fresh floor here for an attempt to resume the broader uptrend.”
“Resistance moves to 1.1717/19 initially, then the 55-day average at 1.1737, with the immediate risk seen staying lower whilst below 1.1776/98. A break would throw a question mark over the top, with resistance next at 1.1827.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
