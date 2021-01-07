EUR/USD accelerates losses below the 1.2300 mark

- EUR/USD loses the grip and trades in sub-1.2300 levels.
- Dollar’s recovery weighs on the pair and the riskier assets.
- EMU’s flash CPI next of relevance in the calendar.
The single currency is under pressure and forces EUR/USD to recede below the 1.2300 mark in the second half of the week.
EUR/USD looks weak on USD-recovery
EUR/USD turns negative after three consecutive daily advances and slips back below 1.2300 the figure amidst a moderate bounce in the greenback on Thursday.
In fact, the dollar picks up renewed pace in tandem with the solid recovery US yields to multi-month levels beyond the critical 1.0% hurdle.
The recent rally in the pair was amidst a persistent upside in open interest in the EUR futures markets, which is supportive of extra gains in the near-term.
On another front, President elect Joe Biden got the green light from the US Congress to become the next US President on January 20th following Wednesday’s incidents in Washington.
In the euro docket, advanced inflation figures in Italy and the broader euro zone are due later ahead of retail sales in the bloc. In the US calendar, the focus of attention will be on the usual weekly Claims and the ISM Non-Manufacturing and speeches by FOMC’s Evans, Bullard and Harker.
What to look for around EUR
The upside momentum in EUR/USD run out of steam in the 1.2350 area for the time being. So far, EUR/USD appears supported by prospects of a strong recovery in the region (and abroad), which is in turn underpinned by extra fiscal stimulus by the Fed and the ECB. In addition, real interest rates continue to favour the euro area vs. the US, which is also another factor supporting the EUR along with the huge, long positioning in the speculative community.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is retreating 0.32% at 1.2284 and faces immediate contention at 1.2129 (weekly low Dec.21) seconded by 1.2058 (weekly low Dec.9) and finally 1.2032 (23.6% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally). On the other hand, a breakout of 1.2349 (2021 high Jan.6) would target 1.2413 (monthly high Apr.17 2018) en route to 1.2476 (monthly high Mar.27 2018).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats as rising US yields bolster dollar
EUR/USD is trading around 1.23 but off the highs. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, amid expectations for broad stimulus under a unified Democratic government. Markets are shrugging off the storming of the Capitol. US data and coronavirus developments are eyed.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.36 amid UK covid concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.36, down on the day. Rising UK coronavirus cases and a slow pace of vaccinations are weighing on sterling, while the dollar is supported by higher yields, following the Democratic sweep of the Senate and upcoming stimulus.
Gold turns flat, around $1920 area amid risk-on mood
Gold struggled to preserve its intraday gains and moved into the neutral territory, around the $1920 region during the early European session.
Forex Today: Markets shrug off Capitol storming, USD rocked by blue wave, NFP hints eyed
Markets have been shrugging off the storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Investors focus on Democrats' win of the Senate after the elections in Georgia, pushing stocks higher.
US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.