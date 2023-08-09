The Euro felt some pressure on Tuesday as the Italian government announced a surprise windfall tax on bank profits. Economists at ING analyze EUR/USD outlook.
Bank stocks appear to find some breathing room
This is one interesting thread to monitor, should the Italian government's decision fuel a bank profit windfall tax debate in other countries, and/or whether banks will pre-empt facing new taxation by raising deposit rates. The implications can be non-negligible from a monetary policy transmission perspective and for the Euro. In the near term, the relevance of relative equity performance for EUR/USD should keep it quite sensitive to the matter.
A return to 1.10 is possible today as global risk conditions improve and bank stocks appear to find some breathing room.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1000 on US Dollar pullback
EUR/USD is holding higher ground, heading toward 1.1000 on Wednesday European morning. The pair is recovering ground amid a pullback in the US Dollar despite a mixed market mood and China's deflation worries.
GBP/USD edges higher above 1.2750 amid softer US Dollar
GBP/USD ticks higher above 1.2750, looking to build on Tuesday's rebound from the 1.2685 area. Cable draws support from a softer tone around the US Dollar, as investors remain on tenterhooks amid Chinese inflation concerns and US banking jitters.
Gold bounces but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is seeing a dead cat bounce from a fresh one-month low of $1,923 set on Tuesday. The United States Dollar (USD) is retreating from near multi-week highs while the US Treasury bond yield licks wounds, motivating Gold buyers to attempt a modest comeback.
Optimism price rise set to hit pause after 63% rise as whales move to sell for profits
Optimism price took a hit this week after charting significant gains owing to the investors' want for profits. In fairness, OP holders have been patiently waiting to make money on their investment that has paid off successfully.
China falls into deflation
The Chinese economy fell into deflation in July, where CPI dropped 0.3% y/y. It is rare that consumer prices decline in China. It happened global crises in 2020 and 2009. It also comes at a time when many other large countries are still battling high inflation.