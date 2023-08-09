EUR/JPY threatens cycle high following weak Japanese data

- EUR/JPY consolidates above 157.00 and threatens the cycle high at 158.00.
- The EUR is one of the best-performing currencies on Tuesday, driven by higher German yields.
- Weak Japanese data favours a more dovish stance of the BoJ.
In Wednesday’s session, the EUR/JPY rose near the 157.70 area on the back of a stronger EUR. On the other hand, the JPY weakened after weak economic activity data, which makes investors foresee the Bank of Japan (BoJ) not hurrying to pivot its monetary policy.
Considering this, the German yields are seeing gains across the curve, helping the European currency trade strong against most of its rivals. The 10-year bond yield rose to 2.47%, while the 2-year yield stands at 3.12% and the 5-year yielding 2.52%, respectively with all three seeing gains of more than 1%.
Moreover, no relevant data will be released from the European block this week, and regarding the next European Central Bank (ECB) decisions expectations, investors await the next set of data. Considering that Christine Lagarde is “open-minded” and that the decision will depend on incoming data regarding the September resolution, markets will closely monitor next week’s Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and inflation data from July from the European Union.
On the Japanese front, Machine Tool Orders came in at -19.8% YoY in July vs the -21.1% expected and its previous figure in May, tallying a contraction for seven straight months. In that sense, weak economic data supports a more dovish stance of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) which could apply further pressure on the JPY.
EUR/JPY Levels to watch
Considering the daily chart, the EUR/JPY shows a bullish sentiment for the short term. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), positioned above its midline in positive territory with a northward slope, supports this view along with the positive indication from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), which is displaying green bars, pointing towards a strengthening bullish trend. Also, the pair is above the 20,100,200-day SMAs, pointing towards the prevailing strength of the bulls in the larger context.
Support levels: 157.00, 156.00, 155.00.
Resistance levels: 158.00, 158.50, 159.00.
EUR/JPY Daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.62
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|157.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.99
|Daily SMA50
|154.78
|Daily SMA100
|150.87
|Daily SMA200
|146.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.74
|Previous Daily Low
|156.34
|Previous Weekly High
|157.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.11
|Previous Monthly High
|158.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|151.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|154.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|159.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
