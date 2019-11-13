EUR/JPY technical analysis: Euro under pressure near one-month lows against Yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/JPY is correcting down following the October bull rally. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 119.45 level.

 

EUR/JPY daily chart

 
EUR/JPY is trading in a downtrend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). The market is correcting down after the October bull run as the price is challenging the 100 DMA near the 119.55 level.
 
 

EUR/JPY four-hour chart

 
On the four-hour chart, the market broke below the 119.80 support and the 200 SMA, suggesting that the market is weakening considerably. The level to beat for sellers become the 119.45 level which can trigger further weakness towards the 119.10 and 118.77 support levels.
 
 

EUR/JPY 30-minute chart

 
The market is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistances are seen at the 119.80 and 120.15 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/JPY

Overview
Today last price 119.72
Today Daily Change -0.28
Today Daily Change % -0.23
Today daily open 120
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 120.72
Daily SMA50 119.35
Daily SMA100 119.59
Daily SMA200 121.94
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 120.65
Previous Daily Low 119.94
Previous Weekly High 121.31
Previous Weekly Low 120.14
Previous Monthly High 121.48
Previous Monthly Low 117.07
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 120.21
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 120.38
Daily Pivot Point S1 119.75
Daily Pivot Point S2 119.49
Daily Pivot Point S3 119.04
Daily Pivot Point R1 120.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 120.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.16

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

