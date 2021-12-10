EUR/JPY set to end the week around the mid-point of recent 127.50-1.2900 ranges, as pandemic uncertainty weighs

- EUR/JPY bounced back from sub-1.2800 lows on Friday to trade in the 128.30 area.
- Pandemic uncertainty is keeping the pair under pressure, as focus turns to next week’s ECB meeting.
EUR/JPY bounced back from sub-1.2800 lows on Friday to trade in the 128.30 area. The pair looks on course to end the week about 0.6% higher, having found solid support in the 127.50 area earlier in the week. EUR/JPY was at one point on Wednesday above 129.00, meaning that over the course of the last two days it has given back 50% of its weekly gains. A similar trend has been witnessed across JPY crosses, they continue to struggle to recovery to pre-Omicron levels. For EUR/JPY, that was above 129.00.
Why could this be the case? The uncertainty is far from over. Yes, it seems as though Omicron is much milder than delta. But there has also been plenty of evidence this week to suggest that it is significantly more transmissible (a Japanese study put it at 4.2 times more transmissible). That means that even if its infection to hospitalisation rate is (for example) five times lower than with the delta variant if it spreads to enough people simultaneously thanks to its high transmissibility, hospitals could still be overwhelmed. That means governments may still be inclined to tighten lockdowns as infection rates rise in the coming weeks and they will rise significantly. Many already are (most notably the UK government implementing its Covid-19 “Plan B”).
Thus, it remains difficult to predict how economic growth will progress over the coming quarter in Europe and elsewhere and this naturally favours the safe-haven yen. Despite elevated pandemic uncertainty, the ECB seems intent on ending its pandemic era emergency QE programme in March as planned, though sources this week indicated it may temporarily increase its pre-pandemic QE programme to ease rate of the decline in purchases so as to avoid any disorderly conditions in markets. Next week’s ECB meeting should shed light on its QE plans. For now, EUR/JPY will likely trade within recently established 127.50-129.00 ranges as uncertainty clears up.
EUR/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.33
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16
|Today daily open
|128.13
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|128.77
|Daily SMA50
|130.3
|Daily SMA100
|129.91
|Daily SMA200
|130.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|129.07
|Previous Daily Low
|127.94
|Previous Weekly High
|128.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.38
|Previous Monthly High
|132.56
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.49
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.51
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|129.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
