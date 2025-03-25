EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Tests 163.00 barrier after breaking above nine-day EMA

EUR/JPY may encounter key resistance around the psychological level of 165.00, identified as "pullback resistance."

The 14-day Relative Strength Index remains above 50, reinforcing the bullish outlook.

On the downside, initial support is seen at the nine-day EMA of 161.93.

EUR/JPY holds little losses near 162.80 during Tuesday's Asian session after two consecutive days of gains. Technical analysis of the daily chart shows the currency cross trending within an ascending channel, reinforcing a bullish outlook.

Additionally, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays above 50, strengthening the bullish outlook for the EUR/JPY cross. The cross also holds above the nine- and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), highlighting strong short- and medium-term momentum and supporting the potential for further gains.

On the upside, the EUR/JPY cross may face its first key resistance around the psychological level of 165.00, marked as "pullback resistance", followed by the upper boundary of the ascending channel near 166.00. A decisive break above this critical zone could reinforce the bullish bias, potentially leading to a retest of the eight-month high at 166.69, last seen in October 2024.

The EUR/JPY cross may find initial support at the nine-day EMA of 161.93. A break below this level could weaken short-term momentum, pushing the currency cross toward the ascending channel’s lower boundary at 161.00, followed by the 50-day EMA at 160.43.

A deeper decline below this support zone could erode medium-term momentum, increasing downward pressure. This may drive the EUR/JPY cross toward its monthly low of 155.59, recorded on March 4, and potentially to 154.41, the lowest level seen since December 2023.

EUR/JPY: Daily Chart