EUR/JPY Price Analysis: The 158.00 area is just around the corner

- EUR/JPY adds to Monday’s gains and approaches 158.00.
- Further north emerges the 2023 peak just past 158.00.
EUR/JPY gathers extra pace and trades closer to the key 158.00 region on Tuesday.
So far, the continuation of the upside momentum appears likely with the initial target still at the 2023 high at 158.04 (July 21). The breakout of this level exposes a move to the round level of 160.00.
So far, the longer term positive outlook for the cross appears favoured while above the 200-day SMA, today at 146.78.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.96
|Today Daily Change
|106
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|156.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.87
|Daily SMA50
|154.64
|Daily SMA100
|150.73
|Daily SMA200
|146.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.85
|Previous Daily Low
|155.81
|Previous Weekly High
|157.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.11
|Previous Monthly High
|158.05
|Previous Monthly Low
|151.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.08
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0950 on firmer US Dollar, cautious mood
EUR/USD has come under renewed selling and heads toward 1.0950 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair remains under pressure as investors stay cautious ahead of Thursday's US inflation data release, underpinning the safe-haven demand for the US Dollar.
GBP/USD holds lower ground near 1.2750 on US Dollar strength
GBP/USD is holding lower ground near 1.2750 in the European morning this Tuesday. The pair justifies downbeat UK consumer spending data while the Greenback cheers a risk-off mood heading toward the Chinese and US inflation data releases later this week.
Gold price turns delicate ahead of inflation data
Gold price refreshes its intraday low around $1,930.00 as concerns over Thursday’s CPI data dampen its appeal. The precious metal comes under severe pressure amid strength in the US Dollar as investors hope that the United States inflation could turn out persistent.
TRON’s TRX price could crash more than 16% if Huobi’s insolvency rumors and Justin Sun’s involvement are true
Huobi exchange is the latest crypto platform that has come under the watchful eye of crypto sleuths. Adam Cochran, a crypto analyst, speculated on the social media platform X how Justin Sun could be using the Huobi exchange as his personal piggy bank.
The pre-CPI position squaring effect?
US stocks drifted higher on Monday amidst little new information to trade on. Investors are likely squaring positions ahead of the July CPI and PPI readings later this week.