- EUR/JPY's rallies but the bearish bias remains in place
- Technical outlook shows potential resistance near 158.35, with 159.00 and 160.00 as subsequent targets on a break higher.
- Sellers could target supports at Kijun-Sen, Tenkan-Sen, and the January 2 low at 155.06.
The EUR/JPY rallied on Thursday by more than 1%, but it remains below the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo), meaning that its bearish bias stays intact. Nevertheless, if the cross-pair achieves a daily close above the December 19 swing high of 158.59, could pave the way to challenge the 159.00 figure. At the time of writing, the pair is trading at 158.34
From a technical standpoint, the EUR/JPY daily chart depicts the pair as neutral to downward biased, following the drop from the November 16 high of 164.31, towards the December 7 low of 153.11. Since then, the pair has edged upwards but remains unable to crack resistance at around the 158.35 area. A breach of the latter would expose the 159.00 figure, followed by the 160.00 figure.
If EUR/JPY sellers regain control, the first support they will face would be the Kijun-Sen at 157.68. Once cleared, the next support would be the Tenkan-Sen at 156.83, followed by the January 2 low of 155.06.
EUR/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
EUR/JPY Key Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|158.35
|Today Daily Change
|1.91
|Today Daily Change %
|1.22
|Today daily open
|156.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|156.4
|Daily SMA50
|159.3
|Daily SMA100
|158.62
|Daily SMA200
|155.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.79
|Previous Daily Low
|155.25
|Previous Weekly High
|158.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.65
|Previous Monthly High
|161.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|156.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
