EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Pulling back in the midst of a strong uptrend

- EUR/JPY is pulling back within a strong short, intermediate and long-term uptrend.
- If it continues declining the pull back could well find support at the 100 SMA.
- Any weakness will probably be short-lived given the overall bullish bias of the charts.
EUR/JPY is in an uptrend on all major timeframes and trading with a bullish bias over a short, intermediate and long time horizon. Given “the trend is your friend” EUR/JPY is more likely than not to continue rising.
4-hour Chart
The pair has pulled back to the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) but the uptrend remains intact in the short-term, and it is expected to find its feet and resume going higher. There are currently no signs of a recovery and reversal in line with the dominant uptrend.
The 100 SMA (blue) at 168.49 has faithfully supported price on previous pull backs, suggesting it may do the same if price pulls back any lower.
A break above 170.89 (June 3 high) would establish a higher high and probably indicate a continuation of the uptrend. The next target to the upside is 171.60, the high of April 29.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in the neutral zone suggests there is more room for upside before the pair becomes overbought.
EUR/JPY would need to fall to 166.62 (50-day SMA) to suggest a reversal of the dominant uptrend. It would need to break below the trendline at circa 164.50 for confirmation of a reversal of the trend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
