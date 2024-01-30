EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Clings to 160.00 as ‘hammer’ surfaces after EU’s data

- EUR/JPY edges up after robust Euro area GDP figures and subdued Japanese inflation impact market sentiment.
- Technical analysis suggests a potential move towards the Tenkan-Sen at 160.54, with 161.00 and January 19 high at 161.87 as key resistance levels.
- Downward pressure remains a risk, with crucial support near the 159.50 - 159.70 range and further potential decline towards 159.00 and 158.47.
The EUR/JPY advances modestly on Tuesday, and buyers recover the psychological 160.00 figure. Solid GDP data from the Euro area, along with lower-than-expected inflation data in Japan, eases the pressure off the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to end its ultra-loose policy. At the time of writing, the pair exchanges hands at 160.08, after hitting a daily low of 159.21.
The pair is neutral biased as the daily chat portrays. But, the recent fundamental news, along with an improvement in risk appetite, could pave the way to test resistance at the Tenkan-Sen at 160.54. A decisive break could sponsor a leg-up to the 161.00 mark before buyers step in and lift the exchange rate toward January’s 19 high at 161.87. Further upside is seen at 162.00.
Conversely, if EUR/JPY sellers’ step in and prevent a daily close above 160.00, that would exacerbate a leg-down. The first support would be a seven-month-old support trendline at around 159.50 – 159.70, also a confluence with the Senkou Span A at 159.50. Once that area is cleared, expect a drop to 159.00, before diving to the Senkou Span B at 158.47.
EUR/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
EUR/JPY Technical Levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|160.08
|Today Daily Change
|0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|159.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|159.46
|Daily SMA50
|158.83
|Daily SMA100
|158.92
|Daily SMA200
|156.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|160.84
|Previous Daily Low
|159.42
|Previous Weekly High
|161.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|159.7
|Previous Monthly High
|161.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.17
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|159.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|159.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|158.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|157.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|160.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|161.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|161.98
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
