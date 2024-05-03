EUR/JPY extends losses to near 164.50 amid Japan’s intervention fear

- EUR/JPY continues to lose ground amid potential market intervention by Japanese authorities.
- BoJ data showed that Japanese authorities possibly expended approximately ¥6.0 and ¥3.66 trillion on Monday and Wednesday, respectively, to bolster the JPY.
- ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane underlined the central bank's commitment to maintaining a data-dependent approach.
EUR/JPY extends its losses for the third consecutive session, trading around 164.60 during the European session on Friday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) strengthened on Friday following a rally on Thursday attributed to potential Japanese government intervention, marking the second such incident this week, according to a Reuters report. It is worth noting that Japanese banks will be closed due to Greenery Day on Friday.
Reuters reported that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) data showed on Thursday that Japanese authorities possibly expended approximately ¥3.66 trillion on Wednesday to bolster the JPY. Earlier in the week, on Monday, Japan's Ministry of Finance intervened in the market, potentially investing around ¥6.0 trillion to support the Japanese Yen. Masato Kanda, Japan's top currency diplomat, refrained from directly confirming the intervention but mentioned that the Ministry of Finance intends to disclose related data by the end of the month.
On Thursday, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) released Minutes from the March meeting with insights into the monetary policy outlook. One member noted that the economy's reaction to a short-term rate increase to approximately 0.1% is expected to be minimal. Additionally, several members believed that market forces should primarily determine long-term rates.
In the European Union, the Unemployment Rate, as reported by Eurostat, remained unchanged at 6.5% in March, aligning with market forecasts and consistent with the preceding three months. The figure reflects a decline of 94,000 unemployed individuals compared to the previous month, bringing the total to 11.08 million.
During a virtual guest lecture at Stanford University on Thursday, European Central Bank (ECB) Chief Economist Philip Lane noted that although inflation has declined more rapidly than initially projected by the ECB, the transmission of policy effects is lagging. Lane emphasized that the ECB is not bound to a specific rate trajectory and will maintain a data-dependent approach moving forward, as per Bloomberg’s report.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|164.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|164.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|165.4
|Daily SMA50
|163.95
|Daily SMA100
|161.61
|Daily SMA200
|160.18
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|167.39
|Previous Daily Low
|164.22
|Previous Weekly High
|169.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|164.4
|Previous Monthly High
|171.6
|Previous Monthly Low
|162.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|165.43
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|166.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|163.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|162.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|160.41
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|166.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|168.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|169.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
