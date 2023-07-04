EUR/GBP tumbles to near 0.8570 as UK inflation supports further policy tightening

- EUR/GBP has slipped sharply to near 0.8570 as the BoE is set to raise interest rates further.
- Headline inflation in the UK is sticky above 8.7% as higher costs of services have faded the impact of lower gasoline prices.
- ECB Lagarde has conveyed that the current monetary policy is not sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation to 2%.
The EUR/GBP pair has faced selling pressure and has dropped to near 0.8570 in the London session. The cross is under pressure as stubborn United Kingdom inflation is supporting more interest rate hikes from the Bank of England (BoE).
Headline inflation in the UK is sticky above 8.7% as higher cost of services and food prices have faded the impact of lower gasoline prices. Core inflation that doesn’t include volatile oil and food prices has refreshed its recent highs at 7.1%. UK’s labor market conditions are extremely tight due to the Brexit event and early retirements by individuals.
This week, the UK Manufacturing PMI landed at 46.5, which remained better than expectations at 46.2. UK’s Manufacturing PMI has been contracting straight for eleven months. A figure below 50.0 is considered a general contraction. Going forward, investors would await Services PMI, which will release on Wednesday. The economic data is seen steady at 53.7.
Meanwhile, a monthly survey by Citi Bank and polling firm YouGov showed that consumer inflation expectations in the UK region for one year have increased to 5.0% in June from 4.7% in May.
On the Eurozone front, investors are awaiting the release of the Retail Sales data (May). Monthly economic data has seen an expansion of 0.2% vs. a stagnant performance reported earlier.
More interest rates from the European Central Bank (ECB) are widely anticipated. ECB President Christine Lagarde has conveyed that the current monetary policy is not sufficiently restrictive to bring inflation to 2%.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8567
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35
|Today daily open
|0.8597
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8581
|Daily SMA50
|0.8659
|Daily SMA100
|0.8739
|Daily SMA200
|0.8743
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8606
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8581
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8658
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8543
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8596
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.859
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8583
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.857
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8558
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8608
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8619
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8633
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
