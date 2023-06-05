EUR/GBP trades with modest gains post-EU and UK PMI revisions

- The Euro gained against the GBP on Monday for a second consecutive session.
- UK reported upbeat PMI revisions and while the EU reported weaker figures.
- The Euro held its foot on the back of hawkish comments from ECB’s Lagarde.
At the beginning of the week, the EUR/GBP gained traction, closing near 0.8615 as the Euro gained traction on the back of hawkish comments from European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde. On the other hand, the Sterling, traded weak against most of its rivals, despite strong PMI revisions.
Hawkish comments from Lagarde gave the Euro impulse
According to S&P Global and Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB), the Composite PMI from the European Union (EU) decreased to 52.8 in May, which was lower than both the consensus estimate of 53.3 and the initial reading of 53.3. Similarly, the Services PMI was revised downward to 55.1 from 55.9.
However, the Euro managed to hold its ground on the back of Christine Lagarde's comments at the beginning of the American session, showing concern with persistent inflationary pressures. Rising German yields, with 10-year and 2-year bonds, were up by over 3%, signalling market anticipation of the ECB's proactive measures to tackle inflation concerns.
On the British side, the May final estimates of the S&P Global/CPIS, the Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), saw an upward revision, reaching 54 from the initial reading of 53.9. Similarly, the Services PMI was revised upwards to 55.2 from the previous figure of 55.1.
Levels to watch
Technically speaking, the EUR/GBP maintains a bearish outlook for the short term, as per indicators on the daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are both showing weakness, standing deep in negative territory. The pair trades below its main moving averages, indicating that the sellers have the upper hand.
In case the pair sees more downside, support levels line up at the 0.8600 zone and below around the 0.8580 area and the multi-month low at the 0.8565 level. Furthermore, a move above 0.8620 would pave the way towards the 0.8650 area and the 20-day Simple Moving Average at 0.8665.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8614
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|0.8601
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8676
|Daily SMA50
|0.8751
|Daily SMA100
|0.8792
|Daily SMA200
|0.8755
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8605
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8578
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8695
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8568
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8835
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8583
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8595
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8589
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8585
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8568
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8558
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8611
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8622
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8638
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bulls eye 0.6660 resistance confluence and RBA Interest Rate Decision
AUD/USD bulls take a breather around 0.6620, making rounds to a two-week high amid Tuesday’s sluggish session as Aussie pair traders await the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) Interest Rate Decision. The quote remains sidelined after rising in the last three consecutive days.
EUR/USD struggles to defend corrective bounce off 1.0700
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.0700 amid the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session after a volatile day. That said, the Euro pair initially cheered the downbeat US data before paring the gains and closing the day around the week-start levels.
Gold grinds higher past $1,950 amid downbeat United States data
Gold stays on the front foot aroud $1,961, after an upbeat start of the week, as the bullion traders seek more clues to extend the latest rebound during early Tuesday in Asia. The precious metal cheered downbeat United States statistics and dicey markets to regain upside momentum the previous day.
TRX, ADA price fall over 5% as Tron and Cardano founders show support for Binance and CEO
Tron (TRX) and Cardano (ADA) prices are down by more than 5% each as the two altcoins follow in the footsteps of Binance Coin (BNB), which fell 10% after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a civil complaint against Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ).
Reserve Bank of Australia Preview: AUD/USD ready for another hike? Premium
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is set to announce its monetary policy decision on Tuesday, June 6 at 04:30 GMT. The market consensus is for the central bank to keep its monetary policy unchanged.