- EUR/GBP rebound from 0.8880 lows stalls below 0.9000
- The euro loses steam as the GBP/USD regains lost ground
- GBP will remain weighed until a trade deal is reached – Danske Bank
The euro is slightly up against the pound on Wednesday, extending its rebound from 0.8880 lows earlier this week although unable, so far, to extend beyond 0.9000. The pair has lost steam on Thursday as the GBP/USD pares losses with the dollar pulling back.
The euro loses momentum against a firmer pound
The euro has steadied right below 0.9000 on Thursday, right below near two-month highs. The pair, however, is moving sideways with the sterling a tad firmer against the safe-haven US dollar and equity markets in green with hopes of economic recovery outweighing market concerns about geopolitical tensions.
On a broader scope, the pound remains on a weak tone, weighed by speculation about the Bank of England introducing negative interest rates and the lack of progress on post-Brexit trade agreement with the EU which may lead to a no-deal exit from the Union.
EUR/GBP will move to 0.90 before retreating to 0.86 – Danske Bank
The FX analysis team at Danske Bank expect the pound to remain bearish on Brexit tensions to pick up when the trade is reached, “We probably need to get close to the year-end deadline before a trade deal is reached. We see EUR/GBP at 0.90 over 1- 6M, followed by a move towards 0.86 on a trade deal in 12M.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
