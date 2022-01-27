EUR/GBP slides lower into 0.8330s as FX markets focus on central bank divergence post-hawkish Fed

- EUR/GBP has slipped back to the 0.8330s with bears eyeing a retest of recent multi-year lows under 0.8310.
- FX markets are trading on central bank divergence post-hawkish Fed meeting, hence GBP outperformance versus the euro.
EUR/GBP fell to fresh weekly lows in the 0.8330s on Thursday, with bears eyeing a retest of recent multi-year lows printed last week just under 0.8310 and a push lower towards the late-2019/early-2020 lows in the 0.8280 area. Risk appetite took a knock on Wednesday after a hawkish Fed policy meeting where the bank teed up the prospect of multiple rate hikes in 2022 and Fed Chair Jerome Powell refused to rule out a 50bps move in March. Normally, that might push EUR/GBP higher given sterling’s higher beta to broad risk appetite, but the Fed meeting appears to have encouraged FX markets to trade more on central bank policy divergence.
That might explain why EUR/GBP has continued to push lower. The BoE is expected to remain ahead of the Fed in terms of policy normalisation with a second post-pandemic rate hike in February, while the ECB is still yet to substantially taper its QE buying, let alone hike rates. Better than expected retail sector survey data for January from the Confederation of British Industry on Thursday may also be helping sterling outperform the euro. At the very least, the positive UK data appears to have negated a not as bad as forecast German GfK Consumer Sentiment reading for February.
Looking ahead, the much-anticipated Sue Gray report on alleged parties in Downing Street which at the time broke lockdown rules will be released later this week and could further ramp up pressure on UK PM Boris Johnson to resign. Most analysts continue not to expect any follow-through on the pound. Otherwise, other key events to watch this week include flash German, Spanish and French Q4 2021 GDP growth readings on Friday, which could have a moderate impact on ECB policy expectations.
EUR/Gbp
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8332
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22
|Today daily open
|0.835
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8356
|Daily SMA50
|0.843
|Daily SMA100
|0.8471
|Daily SMA200
|0.8528
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8379
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8342
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8379
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8305
|Previous Monthly High
|0.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8368
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8356
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8365
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8335
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.832
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8298
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8372
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8394
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8409
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
