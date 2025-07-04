EUR/GBP rises above 0.8600 following hawkish comments from ECB’s Lagarde

- EUR/GBP rises as ECB President Lagarde signals readiness to take all necessary measures to achieve the inflation target.
- A senior ECB official warned that excessive Euro strength could drive inflation below the ECB’s 2% target.
- UK PM Starmer confirmed that Chancellor Reeves will remain in her role for a very long time to come.
EUR/GBP inches higher after registering 0.50% losses in the previous session, trading around 0.8610 during the early European hours on Friday. The currency cross attempts to regain its ground as the Euro (EUR) may appreciate against its peers, following the comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde.
President Lagarde said that “we will do whatever we must do to reach the inflation target.” She also added that the economic system needs to become more efficient before the Euro can boost its global currency status. The Financial Times (FT) cited a senior ECB official, saying that the central bank may need to signal that too much strengthening in the Euro could be an issue, as it could push inflation below the ECB’s 2% target level.
However, the EUR/GBP cross may extend its losses as the Pound Sterling (GBP) receives support amid easing market concerns over a shift to a looser fiscal stance with higher borrowing, following speculation about a potential replacement for Chancellor Rachel Reeves. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed these concerns by defending Reeves and affirming that she will remain in her role “for a very long time to come.”
The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to deliver an interest rate cut in August, taking the central bank’s base rate to 4%, following dovish remarks from officials. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey told CNBC on Tuesday that interest rates should come down gradually as inflationary pressures appear to be easing. However, BoE policymaker Alan Taylor said that “I don't think bigger cuts are necessarily needed or desirable.”
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.11%
|-0.06%
|-0.39%
|0.07%
|0.41%
|0.20%
|-0.20%
|EUR
|0.11%
|0.09%
|-0.24%
|0.24%
|0.40%
|0.32%
|-0.04%
|GBP
|0.06%
|-0.09%
|-0.34%
|0.12%
|0.34%
|0.24%
|-0.13%
|JPY
|0.39%
|0.24%
|0.34%
|0.46%
|0.67%
|0.53%
|0.09%
|CAD
|-0.07%
|-0.24%
|-0.12%
|-0.46%
|0.20%
|0.11%
|-0.25%
|AUD
|-0.41%
|-0.40%
|-0.34%
|-0.67%
|-0.20%
|-0.13%
|-0.45%
|NZD
|-0.20%
|-0.32%
|-0.24%
|-0.53%
|-0.11%
|0.13%
|-0.37%
|CHF
|0.20%
|0.04%
|0.13%
|-0.09%
|0.25%
|0.45%
|0.37%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
