- EUR/GBP has climbed past the 200-day moving average (DMA) of 0.8694.
- Market sentiment worsened with the Middle East conflict escalation and dovish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
- The Eurozone economic docket was light, with a positive ZEW Economic Sentiment report and decelerating HICP figures.
- UK inflation report shows a challenging environment for the BoE, with risks of stagflation.
The EUR/GBP rallied on Thursday as the cross-pair trimmed last Wednesday’s losses, climbing past the 200-day moving average (DMA) of 0.8694. At the time of writing, the pair is exchanging hands at 0.8715, gaining 0.01% as the Asian session begins.
EUR/GBP gains momentum as geopolitical tensions and dovish Fed remarks weigh on the British Pound
Market sentiment deteriorated during Thursday’s session, a headwind for the risk-perceived British Pound (GBP), which achieved losses against most of its counterparts. The escalation of the Middle East conflict and dovish remarks by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell underpinned the Euro (EUR).
A light Eurozone (EU) economic docket left traders adrift to a positive ZEW Economic Sentiment report, while the latest inflation figures of the bloc at 4.3%, showed the HICP is indeed decelerating, as August’s figures were above 5%. Meanwhile, some European Central Bank (ECB) officials shifted from a hawkish stance to a neutral one amid fears that the EU could suffer a recession. ECB policymakers adopted a data-dependent stance, following the Fed’s footsteps.
On the UK front, the latest inflation report at 6.7% YoY showed the BoE’s job is not easy. The risks of a stagflationary scenario arose, although the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for a 3-month average, climbed from -0.6% to 0.2%.
Ahead in the calendar, the EU’s docket is empty, while Retail Sales in the UK are expected to plunge to -0.3% MoM, below the prior month’s 0.4% advance.
EUR/GBP Technical Levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8716
|Today Daily Change
|0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|0.43
|Today daily open
|0.8679
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.866
|Daily SMA50
|0.8613
|Daily SMA100
|0.8599
|Daily SMA200
|0.8698
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8688
|Previous Daily Low
|0.866
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8665
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8616
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8706
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8671
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8678
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8663
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8648
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8636
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8691
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8704
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8719
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
