EUR/GBP prints three-day downtrend below 0.8900 ahead of key EU/UK data

- EUR/GBP retreats from intraday high to extend Friday’s U-turn from two-week high.
- Full market’s return, cautious mood probe Euro bulls ahead of Eurozone ZEW Sentiment data, monthly PMI.
- The British Pound braces for UK PMI amid mixed concerns surrounding Brexit.
EUR/GBP holds lower ground around 0.8870, after recently reversing from the daily top, as bears keep the reins for the third consecutive day to early Tuesday in Europe. In doing so, the cross-currency pair portrays the broad retreat in the Euro, as well as the recovery in the British Pound (GBP), ahead of the key data for the bloc and Britain.
That said, a fresh run-up in the US Treasury bond yields, and the fears emanating from China, North Korea and Russia seemed to have underpinned the market’s rush for the US Dollar as traders from Washington return after a long weekend. As a result, the Euro witnesses a pullback in the demand due to its contrast with the greenback.
It’s worth noting that the recent statistics from the Euro area have been firmer while those from the UK have been mixed, which in turn keeps the pair buyers hopeful ahead of the key numbers. Additionally teasing the EUR/GBP buyers are the hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) official. That said, ECB governing council member and Finnish central bank Chief Olli Rehn recently said, per Reuters, “ECB should keep raising interest rates beyond March and the rate peak, which should be stuck to for some time, could be reached over the summer.”
On the same line, upbeat prints of Eurozone Consumer Confidence matched the market forecasts of -19 versus -20.9 prior. Further, Germany's Bundesbank released its monthly report and noted that the economic outlook was somewhat brighter with the short-term outlook turning more favorable than seen just a few months ago.
Alternatively, fears of no imminent Brexit deal should have weighed on the British Pound (GBP) as the UK’s Conservative Members of the Parliament (MPs) dislike the deal with the European Union (EU) on Northern Ireland (NI). Some of them are threatening to resign, per The Times, amid fears of the compromised deal. The news also mentioned that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spent notable time in the House of Commons to convince the MPs that no deal had yet been agreed and talks were continuing. “He was told he ‘hasn’t got a hope’ of succeeding without the support of the Democratic Unionist Party,” per The Times.
Amid these plays, stock futures are down and the Treasury bond yields, as well as the US Dollar, are firmer, which in turn weigh on the Euro amid a sluggish start to the key day.
Looking forward, Eurozone ZEW sentiment figures for February will precede the preliminary readings of the bloc’s, as well as the UK’s, Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for the said month to direct short-term pair moves. Given the cross-currency pair’s latest retreat, backed by the market speculations that the Euro rally is about to end amid the European Central Bank’s (ECB) inability to offer higher rates, the sellers may keep the reins unless the scheduled data mark any surprise.
Technical analysis
EUR/GBP fades bounce off the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), around 0.8815 by the press time, which in turn joins bearish MACD signals and failure to cross the 0.8915-10 horizontal hurdle to keep bears hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8873
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.8877
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8857
|Daily SMA50
|0.8817
|Daily SMA100
|0.8749
|Daily SMA200
|0.8654
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8892
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8871
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8929
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8804
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8897
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8722
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8879
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8884
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8868
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8859
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8847
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8889
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8901
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.891
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to 1.0650 as risk-off mood solidifies ahead of Eurozone PMIs
The EUR/USD pair has slipped to near 1.0660 in the Asian session as the risk appetite of the market participants has trimmed ahead of the global PMI figures. Investors are worried that higher interest rates by the majority of central banks in taming the stubborn inflation have impacted the scale of economic activities.
GBP/USD: Brexit woes, US Dollar rebound on full markets favor bears ahead of UK/US PMI
GBP/USD lacks follow-through as it prints mild losses around 1.2020 heading into Tuesday’s London open, flirting with an intraday low by the press time. In doing so, the Cable pair takes clues from the technical candlestick formation, as well as fundamentals surrounding Brexit and the market sentiment.
Gold bears keep the reins below $1,845
Gold bears flirt with intraday low during two-day losing streak, fades Friday’s bounce off seven-week low. Sour sentiment, full markets underpin US Dollar rebound and weigh on XAU/USD amid firmer yields.
Tron’s Justin Sun announces Huobi Hong Kong exchange launch, triggers massive price rally in native token
Justin Sun’s cryptocurrency exchange platform Huobi Global applied for a crypto trading license in Hong Kong, alongside other exchanges Gate.io, OKX and Bitget.
Markets eye PMIs
The euro showed some volatility at the start of last week but since then it has been in calm waters and has stayed close to the 1.0.7 line.We’ll get a look at eurozone and German PMIs on Tuesday.