EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Struggles at 0.8700, prints two-month high as ECB meeting looms

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
Share:
  • EUR/GBP fails to decisively break above the 100 and 200-day EMAs at 0.8664 and 0.8679, respectively, after hitting a two-month high at 0.8700.
  • If EUR/GBP pulls back, support levels emerge at 50-day EMA at 0.8619, 0.8600, 20-day EMA at 0.8594, and July 10 high at 0.8584.
  • A break above 0.8700 will set sights on the next resistance at the May 11 high of 0.8734, followed by the resistance trendline from the YTD high at 0.8978 around 0.8740/50.

The EUR/GBP finished Friday’s session almost flat, failing to decisively break above the 100 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), each at  0.8664 and 0.8679, respectively after the cross hit a new two-month high at 0.8700. As we head into the weekend, the EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8650, gains 0.03%.

EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Technical outlook

With EUR/GBP remaining unable to breach the 0.8700 figure, the Euro (EUR) remains exposed to selling pressure, but the next week’s upcoming monetary policy meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) could lend a lifeline to hover around the current exchange rate, as it happened on Thursday and Friday.

If EUR/GBP pullbacks, the first support would be the 50-day EMA at 0.8619, followed by the 0.8600 mark. If the cross extends its drop past those two levels, it’s almost certain that it would drop past the 0-day EMA at 0.8594, with sellers eying the July 10 high at 0.8584, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.8504.

Conversely, if EUR/GBP breaks above 0.8700, the EUR/GBP's next resistance level would be the May 11 high at 0.8734, followed by a resistance trendline drawn from the YTD high at 0.8978 that passes at around 0.8740/50. A breach of the latter will expose the 0.8800 mark.

EUR/GBP Price Action – Daily chart

EUR/GBP Daily chart

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8657
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 0.865
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8582
Daily SMA50 0.8607
Daily SMA100 0.8704
Daily SMA200 0.873
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8698
Previous Daily Low 0.8649
Previous Weekly High 0.8584
Previous Weekly Low 0.8504
Previous Monthly High 0.8658
Previous Monthly Low 0.8518
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8668
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8679
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8633
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8616
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8583
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8683
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8715
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8732

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD keeps range below 1.1150 ahead of the weekend

EUR/USD keeps range below 1.1150 ahead of the weekend

EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range below 1.1150 in the second half of the day on Friday. A broad US Dollar rebound led by the sharp rally in USD/JPY is capping the upside in the pair. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets on the major ahead of next week’s ECB and Fed decisions. 

EUR/USD News

USD/JPY rallies to near 142.00 as US Dollar jumps and BoJ policy seems unchanged

USD/JPY rallies to near 142.00 as US Dollar jumps and BoJ policy seems unchanged

USD/JPY jumps to near 142.00 as the US Dollar rallies amid a cautious market mood. Fed-BoJ policy divergence is expected to widen further as the BoJ is expected to continue its dovish stance. 

USD/JPY News

Gold retreats to $1,960 area on renewed USD strength

Gold retreats to $1,960 area on renewed USD strength

Gold price stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory at around $1,960 on Friday. The persistent US Dollar strength weighs on XAU/USD. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreats toward 3.8%, helping the pair limit its losses for the time being.

Gold News

Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum passes improvement proposal AIP-2

Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum passes improvement proposal AIP-2

Arbitrum Improvement Proposal AIP-2 has been officially passed by the community to simplify development of smart contract wallets. Arbitrum’s update is likely to catalyze ARB price recovery in the short term.

Read more

Mullen Automotive experiencing calmest week in months

Mullen Automotive experiencing calmest week in months

Mullen Automotive (MULN) is set to render its least volatile week in three months if Friday turns into another low-volume, consolidating session. MULN stock has dropped 4.2% this week through Thursday, which would be its calmest week since mid-April.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures