EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Struggles at 0.8700, prints two-month high as ECB meeting looms

- EUR/GBP fails to decisively break above the 100 and 200-day EMAs at 0.8664 and 0.8679, respectively, after hitting a two-month high at 0.8700.
- If EUR/GBP pulls back, support levels emerge at 50-day EMA at 0.8619, 0.8600, 20-day EMA at 0.8594, and July 10 high at 0.8584.
- A break above 0.8700 will set sights on the next resistance at the May 11 high of 0.8734, followed by the resistance trendline from the YTD high at 0.8978 around 0.8740/50.
The EUR/GBP finished Friday’s session almost flat, failing to decisively break above the 100 and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), each at 0.8664 and 0.8679, respectively after the cross hit a new two-month high at 0.8700. As we head into the weekend, the EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8650, gains 0.03%.
EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Technical outlook
With EUR/GBP remaining unable to breach the 0.8700 figure, the Euro (EUR) remains exposed to selling pressure, but the next week’s upcoming monetary policy meeting of the European Central Bank (ECB) could lend a lifeline to hover around the current exchange rate, as it happened on Thursday and Friday.
If EUR/GBP pullbacks, the first support would be the 50-day EMA at 0.8619, followed by the 0.8600 mark. If the cross extends its drop past those two levels, it’s almost certain that it would drop past the 0-day EMA at 0.8594, with sellers eying the July 10 high at 0.8584, followed by the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.8504.
Conversely, if EUR/GBP breaks above 0.8700, the EUR/GBP's next resistance level would be the May 11 high at 0.8734, followed by a resistance trendline drawn from the YTD high at 0.8978 that passes at around 0.8740/50. A breach of the latter will expose the 0.8800 mark.
EUR/GBP Price Action – Daily chart
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8657
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.865
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8582
|Daily SMA50
|0.8607
|Daily SMA100
|0.8704
|Daily SMA200
|0.873
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8698
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8649
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8584
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8504
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8658
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8668
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8679
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8633
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8616
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8583
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8683
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8715
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8732
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
